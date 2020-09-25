JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted New Albany 4-1 Wednesday in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinals.
For the Red Devils, Max Fisher rolled 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Jaden Wells triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jordan Wells and Bryce Vernon were victorious 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2.
The Bulldogs' lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Mitchell Meyer outlasted Grant Paradowski 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
The 28th-ranked Red Devils visit Floyd Central at 5 p.m. today in the HHC final.
HHC TOURNAMENT
Wednesday's semifinal
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (NA) d. Grant Paradowski 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Max Fisher (J) d. John Fulmer 6-1, 6-0; Jaden Wells (J) d. Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley (J) d. Lukas Knoy-Gavin Hamilton 6-2, 6-1; Jordan Wells-Bryce Vernon (J) d. Isaac Saegesser-JT Zimmerman 6-2, 7-5.
