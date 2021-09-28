BOYS' TENNIS: Dowell is Clarksville's Comeback Kid

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher doubted he’d see Elijah Dowell on the court this year.
However, Dowell has beaten the odds — and many of his opponents — this season.
“I never would’ve thought he would be back,” Welcher said. “I didn’t think he’d be able to play at all. He wasn’t supposed to walk for six months and now he’s running. …. It’s amazing.”
The senior has been a vital contributor for the Generals, who begin sectional play today, after suffering serious injuries in a car accident last year.
Everything changed for Dowell in the early-morning hours of Sept. 6, 2020 when the car he was driving was hit head-on on Charlestown Road, near Sunset Drive.
“I don’t initially remember the hit, but I do remember afterward, seeing my legs. The pain didn’t really hit me until I got to the hospital,” Dowell recalled earlier this week.
While the driver of the other car was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Dowell had a long road of recovery ahead of him.
“I had a shattered heel, a shattered knee cap, a dislocated clavicle and had some sciatic nerve damage down in my foot,” he said.
All totaled, Dowell was in the hospital for about a month as he underwent surgeries on his knee cap, clavicle and heel. After that he began intensive physical therapy, going as often as five times a week.
As he worked his way back to good health, one of the big goals for Dowell, who also played basketball prior to the accident, was to return to tennis.
“I just wanted to keep being competitive,” he said. “(I wanted to) get back on the court. ... I did eventually think I’d be able to make it.”
Dowell surprised many, though, when he was back on the court for the Generals’ season-opener on Aug. 16. Although Southwestern edged Clarksville 3-2 that afternoon, Dowell was victorious 6-2, 6-2 in his match at No. 2 singles.
It was a sign of things to come.
Dowell played No. 1 singles before the accident, but early this season he split time between singles and doubles as he tested his speed, mobility and durability. Ultimately he settled into the No. 1 doubles spot with Jalen Reyer.
Dowell finished the regular season with a combined record of 13-5 — the best on the team.
“He’s had a great year,” Welcher said. “For him to come back the way he’s come back has been amazing. ... I never thought he’d be back. They said he wouldn’t walk for six months, now he’s running. He gets around. He just gets sore after a while.”
“I love singles, but doubles is where it’s at now,” Dowell added. “It’s harder to cover ground, that’s why I moved to doubles.”
While the wins are nice, Dowell said the highlight of his senior season has just been to be back on the court with his teammates.
“It’s been great,” he said. “After not being able to play with them for a while, getting out on the court again with’em, being able to hit with’em, getting back to being able to beat them again ... it’s been a pretty good season. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”
It’s not over yet, though. The Generals face New Washington at 5 p.m. today in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals. If they can beat the Mustangs, the Red Devils and their 14 consecutive sectional titles could be waiting in Thursday afternoon’s final.
“The goal is always going to be to win,” Dowell said. “I guess we’ll see how it goes. I think we’ve got a pretty good shot at winning it. We’ve got a pretty competitive team.”
As Dowell has proven, anything’s possible.