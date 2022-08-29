NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek took home the team title for the fourth time in five years at the New Albany Invitational, the two-day event that concluded Saturday.
The Dragons finished first in No. 3 singles, as well as Nos. 1 and 2 doubles while taking second in Nos. 1 and 2 singles en route to 52 points.
At No. 3 singles freshman Riley Clift outlasted Austin’s Parker Bruce 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final.
At No. 1 doubles, Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson outlasted Gavin Hamilton and Sam Seigel 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-0 in the championship.
At No. 2 doubles, Sam McAfee and Cohen Cissell downed Tyler Barnett and Harrison Folz 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 in the final.
Providence, which had the champ at No. 2 singles and the runner-up in No. 2 doubles, was second with 33 points.
Jacob Kaiser was the champ at No. 2 singles. He outlasted Creek freshman Alex Smith 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in the final.
The host Bulldogs, who had the champion at No. 1 singles and the runner-up in No. 1 doubles, tied Austin for third with 28 points.
Senior John Fulmer won No. 1 singles for New Albany. He defeated Creek’s Camden Smith 6-2, 6-3 in the championship.
Lanesville (20), Scottsburg (12), South Central (11) and Eastern (six) rounded out the eight-team field.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL F
riday-Saturday at NAHS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 52, 2. Providence 33, 3(tie). New Albany, Austin 28, 5. Lanesville 20, 6. Scottsburg 12, 7. South Central 11, 8. Eastern 6.
No. 1 singles — Final: John Fulmer (NA) d. Camden Smith (SC) 6-2, 6-3; 3rd-place: Hanner (A) d. Jones (So) 8-2.
No. 2 singles — Final: Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Alex Smith (SC) 6-3, 1-6, 7-5; 3rd: Albers (L) d. Luttrell (S) 8-4.
No. 3 singles — Final: Riley Clift (SC) d. Parker Bruce (A) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; 3rd: Foster Nash (P) d. Loughmiller (E) 8-0.
No. 1 doubles — Final: Chase Richardson-Evan Chevalier (SC) d. Gavin Hamilton-Sam Seigel (NA) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-0; 3rd: Cutter-Bagwell (S) d. Swank-Squires (A) 8-6.
No. 2 doubles — Final: Sam McAfee-Cohen Cissell (SC) d. Tyler Barnett-Harrison Folz (P) 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; 3rd: Hadley-Campbell (L) d. Caleb Bradshaw-Chaudhary (NA) 8-2.
