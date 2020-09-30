BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons get revenge against Braves

Silver Creek got its revenge Wednesday.
The Dragons, who had their 29-year sectional-title streak broken by Borden last year, outlasted the Braves 3-2 in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
“You don’t win matches like this without having to persevere through the ups and downs that we have faced this season. It was a total team effort, across the board,” Dragons coach Ben Ahlbrand said. “Hats off to Borden, they pushed us and our backs were up against the wall. We’ve stressed seizing the opportunities that are given to you, and we were able to successfully do that today.”
Silver Creek will face Charlestown, which topped Henryville 4-1 in the other semi, at 4 p.m. Thursday in the sectional final.
“We’re not done yet, we’ve got a strong Charlestown team (Thursday). Our hope is to start another sectional win streak,” Ahlbrand said.
Last year’s sectional final between the Dragons and Braves came down to No. 1 doubles. Wednesday, the rematch came down to No. 2 doubles.
Jon Hurley, who was half of Creek’s losing No. 1 doubles team last year, and Jarrett Garr outlasted Kasym Nash and Zane Stotts 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 7-5 to clinch the victory for the Dragons.
All of the other matches were decided in two sets.
At No. 1 singles, Silver Creek junior Grant Miller topped Mason Carter 6-1, 6-2 while the Dragons’ No. 1 doubles duo of Lucas Densford and Colton Young clipped Ryan Adams and C.J. Colley 6-3, 6-4.
Both of the Braves’ wins came in singles. Kaden Holmes downed Zach Milton 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 while A.J. Agnew topped Josiah French 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
In the other semi, the Pirates swept the singles matches and also picked up a win at No. 2 doubles.
In singles, Michael Gillooly outlasted Zerach Coats 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 while Alex Wright topped Eli Kleinert 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2. Dawson Boyd downed Gabe Ramsey 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1.
The Hornets' lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Carson Conrey and Sam Guernsey topped Jackson Snelling and Brandon Broady 6-4, 6-3.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Henryville 1, Wednesday
CHARLESTOWN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Michael Gillooly (C) d. Zerach Coats 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Alex Wright (C) d. Eli Kleinert 6-1, 6-4; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Gabe Ramsey 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Carson Conrey-Sam Guernsey (H) d. Jackson Snelling-Brandon Broady 6-4, 6-3; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover 6-3, 6-1.
Match 2: Silver Creek 3, Borden 2, Wednesday
SILVER CREEK 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Mason Carter 6-1, 6-2; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Zach Milton 7-5, 6-0; A.J. Agnew (B) d. Josiah French 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Lucas Densford-Colton Young (SC) d. Ryan Adams-C.J. Colley 6-3, 6-4; Jarrett Garr-Jon Hurley (SC) d. Kasym Nash-Zane Stotts 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 7-5.
Final: Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, 4 p.m. Thursday
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
The host Red Devils topped Providence 4-1 in one semifinal, while Clarksville downed New Washington 4-0 in the other semi of the Jeffersonville Sectional. It was the Generals’ first sectional win in nine years.
Jeff and Clarksville will clash at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the final.
For the Red Devils, Grant Paradowski won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while JJ Boyles triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Jaden Wells was victorious 6-0, 7-5 over Jacob Kaiser.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley outlasted Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 for Jeff, which will try for its 14th straight sectional title today.
The Pioneers picked up the win at No. 2 doubles, where Michael Hamm and Zach Applewhite downed Bryce Vernon and Ronald Ellis 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
For the Generals, Ethan Neal won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Terry Morgan outlasted Hunter Eurton 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 2. Aidan Craig was victorious by default at No. 3.
In No. 1 doubles, Jalen Reyer and Saul Tatum won 6-0, 6-0.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Jeffersonville 4, Providence 1, Wednesday
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: Grant Paradowski (J) d. James Kemp 6-0, 6-1; JJ Boyles (J) d. Alex Barnett 6-2, 6-0; Jaden Wells (J) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley (J) d. Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski 6-2, 7-5; Michael Hamm-Zachary Applewhite (P) d. Bryce Vernon-Ronald Ellis 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Match 2: Clarksville 4, New Washington 0, Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Ethan Neal d. Colin Brown 6-2, 6-4; Terry Morgan d. Hunter Eurton 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Aidan Craig won by default.
Doubles: Saul Tatum-Jalen Reyer d. Easton Nichols-Kelly Fieldhouse 6-0, 6-0.
Final: Jeffersonville vs. Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Christian Academy cruised to a 4-1 win over Corydon Central in the first round of the New Albany Sectional.
Caleb Doss led the way for the Warriors with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Teammate Nathan Whitten triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Myles Morgan and Ethan Sanders won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Brady Dunn and Sam Wright triumphed 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
CAI will face the host Bulldogs at 4:15 p.m. today in the semifinals.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Match 1: CAI 4, Corydon Central 1, Wednesday
CAI 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Singles: Caleb Doss (CAI) d. Ryan Hamilton 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Whitten (CAI) d. Samuel Cox 6-1, 6-0; Eli Kvalhaim (CC) d. Aaron Muniz 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Myles Morgan-Ethan Sanders (CAI) d. Cooper Desmond-Oliver Zink 6-0, 6-0; Brady Dunn-Sam Wright (CAI) d. Nick Eve-Cooper Shireman 6-1, 6-3.
Match 2: Lanesville vs. South Central, 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: New Albany vs. CAI, 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 2 vs. Match 3 winner, 4:15 p.m. Friday
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
The host Highlanders dropped only two games en route to a 5-0 victory over North Harrison in the first round of the Floyd Central Sectional.
Gabe Cora, Isaac Anderton and Nolan Witsman all won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
In doubles, Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Cole Anderton and Braden Poe were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The 33-time defending champion Highlanders will take on Salem at 5 p.m. today, while Eastern faces Crawford County, in the sectional semifinals.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 5, North Harrison 0, Wednesday
Match 2: Eastern vs. Crawford County, 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 3: Salem vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m. Thursday
Final: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m. Friday