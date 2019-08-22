BORDEN — Visiting Austin edged Borden 3-2 Thursday.
The Braves won both doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Sterling Mikel and freshman A.J. Agnew outlasted Jalen Hines and Caleb Weaver 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4). At No. 2, Zane Stotts and Ryan Adams cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win.
AUSTIN 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Gavin Parker (A) d. Mason LaGrange 6-4, 6-2; Brendan Hanner (A) d. Mason Carter 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5); Josh Gabbard (A) d. Kaden Holmes 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Sterling Mikel-A.J. Agnew (B) d. Jalen Hines-Caleb Weaver 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4); Zane Stotts-Ryan Adams (B) d. Blake Stamper-Cameron Richey 6-2, 6-1.
