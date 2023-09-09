CULVER — Host, and 13th-ranked, Culver Academies outlasted No. 15 Floyd Central 3-2 in a matchup of Top 20 foes Friday.
The Highlanders picked up both their points in doubles. Riley Doddridge won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Floyd also lost a very close match at No. 2 doubles, where Matys Latvy and Sam Meares outlasted Alex Eichenberger and Joseph Howell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
.
CULVER ACADEMIES 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Tyler Li (CA) d. Ben Lammert 6-1, 6-3; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Peter Bilicic 6-0, 6-1; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Fred Morsches 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Peter Allen-William Tullis (CA) d. Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland 6-0, 6-0; Matys Latvy-Sam Meares (CA) d. Alex Eichenberger-Joseph Howell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
