BOYS' TENNIS: Familiar foes Jeff and Floyd Central will face off in regional final

SELLERSBURG — It will be a very familiar matchup in today’s Silver Creek Regional final.
For the sixth straight year, Floyd Central will face off against Jeffersonville with a regional title on the line.
The Highlanders have won three of the last four regional finals, including 4-1 last year.
“Two years ago we came out and surprised them. We’re looking to do the same thing this year,” said Jeff senior Jaden Wells, whose team will face Floyd at 4:30 p.m. today.
Floyd Central swept New Albany 5-0 while the Red Devils edged Borden 3-2 in the regional semifinals Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders didn’t drop a set in their victory over the Bulldogs.
The most competitive match between the Floyd County rivals came at No. 1 singles, where Ben Lammert outlasted John Fulmer 6-4, 6-4.
Also for Floyd Central, Riley Doddridge downed Sam Seigel 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Preston Bickel defeated Cooper Anderson 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller won 6-1, 6-3 over Ben Seigel and Gavin Hamilton at No. 1 while Nathan Hynes and Joseph Howell downed Blaine Hamilton and Caleb Bradshaw 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2.
In the other semi, Jeff beat the Braves 3-2 for the second time this season.
Just like in the Sept. 17 matchup, the Red Devils picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Wells defeated AJ Agnew 6-1, 6-4.
“Both times we’ve played he’s been super competitive, it’s been a really competitive match,” said Wells, who won the first meeting 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. “I love playing with him, I love the dude. He went out there and fought. Today I just played better tennis and came out as the winner.”
At No. 3 singles Matt Lowe downed Kylan Nash 6-2, 6-3 in a battle of sophomores.
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker defeated senior Branson Wagoner and Kasym Nash 6-3, 6-1.
“I’m just really proud of my team,” Wells said. “To come out here and play on this stage, we have a really young team, so for them to come out and play like that, I’m super-proud of them.
“The season’s been great. I love this team, this team is so fun to be around. There’s no drama. It’s like a family this year and I’m just so happy to be with this team.”
For Borden (20-2), sophomore Judd Missi defeated freshman Teddy Burnette 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 2 singles while sophomores Zander Keith and Will Banet topped Ryan Crawford and Eli Cochrum 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Today’s regional final will be a rematch of a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal match that the host Highlanders won 5-0 on Sept. 21.
“It’s going to be a long, tough match,” Wells said. “We’ve just got to come out and be energetic. We’ve got to have support from our team, and the crowd, and we have to use that to our advantage. Hopefully that will surprise them and we can win.”
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinals
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. AJ Agnew 6-1, 6-4; Judd Missi (B) d. Teddy Burnette 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Matt Lowe (J) d. Kylan Nash 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker (J) d. Branson Wagoner-Kasym Nash 6-3, 6-1; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Ryan Crawford-Eli Cochrum 6-3, 6-2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. John Fulmer 6-4, 6-4; Riley Doddridge d. Sam Seigel 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Cooper Anderson 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Ben Seigel-Gavin Hamilton 6-1, 6-3; Nathan Hynes-Joseph Howell d. Blaine Hamilton-Caleb Bradshaw 6-0, 6-4.
Jeff senior Jaden Wells talks about Tuesday's win over Borden & his senior season. @JeffHS_BTN pic.twitter.com/oBbtFaJIYy— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) October 5, 2022