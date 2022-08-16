AVON — Floyd Central swept the singles matches en route to a 3-2 triumph at Avon in its season-opener Saturday.
"Going into the match I was pretty certain it would be a 3-2 or 2-3 contest. It's a tremendous start to the year, defeating a high-level school from the Indianapolis area," Highlanders head coach Mark Haviland said of the Orioles, who finished last year ranked No. 15 in the state.
Ben Lammert led the way for Floyd with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Eli McIntyre at No. 1 singles, in what was the deciding match.
"After a discouraging second set Ben Lammert dug deep, made some minor adjustments, and regained control on the marquee court to help lead the team to an important victory," Haviland said.
At No. 2 singles, Riley Doddridge downed Noah Bussell 6-1, 6-3.
"'Reliable Riley,' was his usual, consistent self, taking out his senior opponent who was unable to maintain much rhythm during the two sets," Haviland said.
At No. 3 singles, Braden Poe defeated Blake Ervin 6-4, 6-2.
"One of last year's key doubles players, Braden Poe, took on the challenge of playing singles, and he stepped up with an enormous win, actually completing his match well before anyone else," Haviland said.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, AVON 2
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Eli McIntyre 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Noah Bussell 6-1, 6-3; Braden Poe (FC) d. Blake Ervin 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Jon Loh-Clark Hersam (A) d. Jeremy Mueller-Nate Hynes 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Josh Heitert-Braden Smith (A) d. Preston Bickel-Reed Meunier 6-3, 6-4.
