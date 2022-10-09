JASPER — Floyd Central swept three singles matches Saturday en route to a 3-2 win over Jasper to claim the team's first semistate title since 2018.
The 15th-ranked Highlanders(18-6) knocked off host, 16th-ranked Jasper after a nearly three-hour clinching match that was ultimately won by Preston Bickel.
Bickel improved to 20-3 at No. 3 singles on the season. He rallied after a tough first set to win the second and third sets of the match. The final was 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in favor of Bickel.
"My first set didn't go in my favor, but I used my fortitude in the second and third sets to overcome my adversary," he said.
Floyd Central's No. 1 single, Ben Lammert, was again solid for the Highlanders. His victory improved his record to 21-5 for the season at the No. 1 slot.
"Preparation for this match was key. Going out multiple times during the week at sunrise helped us get ready for match day," he said. "When it came time, I played my best and overcame my opponent's strengths"
Lammert won his match 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 singles player Riley Doddridge improved to 23-3 on the season with his victory Saturday for the Highlanders. He won his match 6-1, 6-4.
"For my senior year, it feels good to make it to the state tournament," said senior co-captain, Braden Poe, who played No. 1 doubles. "Props to sophomore Preston Bickel for securing the third court under pressure to send us to states."
Saturday's win gave the Highlanders their eighth overall semistate title. Floyd Central will play Center Grove at noon Friday in the state quarterfinals. Center Grove defeated Floyd Central 4-1 in the regular season.
