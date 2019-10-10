SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central had the look of the No. 4 team in the state Wednesday. Just ask Jeffersonville, which was on the losing end of a 5-0 match in the finals of the Silver Creek Regional.
“We got beat today. They outplayed us. Coming in as the underdog, all we can do is play our best. I felt like, for the most part, we fought and did everything we could. They’re really blessed with an outstanding team,” Jeff coach Curt Roehm said.
The Highlanders brought high-energy play at all five courts, with the singles play serving as a catalyst.
Connor Mason avenged a recent loss to Grant Paradowski at No. 1 singles with a stellar performance, winning 6-0, 6-0.
“The last two weeks since that match. I’ve focused on my net game and putting balls away at the net. That’s what I was working for. I probably hit volleys and overheads the best I’ve done in my life,” Mason said.
Gabe Cora, who’s only lost twice all season at No. 2 singles, defeated senior Jared Wells 6-2, 6-1 and Jake Thompson topped Max Fisher 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
“When we come out and play like that at the singles spots, we can beat any team,” Floyd Central coach Robert Kleeman said.
“I thought [Wells] was playing well today. When you give him a short ball, he can hit it hard and put it away. I just had to keep it deep,” Cora said. “I’ve made the most of [this season]. All the practice and preparation. It’s been a good season for me and the team as a whole.”
The Highlanders were in jeopardy of losing a set at No. 1 doubles with Jeff junior Charley Williams and senior Joey Zelli leading early. But Eric Whitehouse and Alex Poe surged back to win the match 6-2, 7-5.
“They were able to use the momentum of all their fans and all their players on the courts,” Williams said. “They had the stronger minds today. I felt like physically we had a shot, but they kept themselves composed.”
In the final match to conclude, Joe Lincoln and Aaron Seay won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, ending the career of Jeff senior Adam Crawford.
“I’m really gonna miss high school tennis. I can’t explain the experience. I’m friends with a lot of those [Floyd Central] guys as well. They’re a good team and deserve to win,” Crawford said.
Wells, who concluded his high school career but has plans to play in college, agreed.
“Best of luck to them in this next match. As far as they can go, that’s a good team. They do deserve it,” Wells said.
Floyd Central will take on No. 3 Columbus North — a 3-2 winner against the Highlanders during the regular-season in Saturday’s Jasper Semistate.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Wednesday’s championship
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Singles: Connor Mason (FC) d. Grant Paradowski 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Cora (FC) d. Jared Wells 6-2, 6-1; Jake Thompson (FC) d. Max Fisher 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Eric Whitehouse-Alex Poe (FC) d. Joey Zelli-Charley Williams 6-2, 7-5; Joe Lincoln-Aaron Seay (FC) d. Adam Crawford-Alex Kelley 6-3, 6-3.
Tuesday’s semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, BORDEN 0
Singles: Connor Mason (FC) d. Mason LaGrange 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Cora (FC) d. Mason Carter 6-1, 6-0; Jake Thompson (FC) d. Kaden Holmes 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Eric Whitehouse-Alex Poe (FC) d. A.J. Agnew-Ryan Adams 6-0, 6-1; Joe Lincoln-Aaron Seay (FC) d. C.J. Colley-Sterling Mikel 6-0, 6-1.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski (J) d. Mitchell Meyer 6-3, 6-0; Jared Wells 9J) d. John Fullmer 6-0, 6-2; Jaden Wells (J) d. J.T. Zimmerman 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Joey Zelli-Charley Williams (J) d. Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton 6-3, 6-0; Adam Crawford-Alex Kelley (J) d. Lucas Knoy-Isaac Minton 6-0, 6-0.
