BOYS' TENNIS: Floyd, Devils, 'Dogs look to continue streaks

Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville continued their long sectional streaks last year.
The Highlanders captured their 35th consecutive sectional title, the Bulldogs their 18th and the Red Devils their 15th in 2021. Silver Creek, meanwhile, reclaimed the championship in its sectional.
All four have already begun defense of their championships. So with that in mind, we’re taking a look at each of the local teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Sam Beckort (first season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 3-2 to Silver Creek in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Mason Carter (No. 1 singles), Kaden Holmes (No. 2 singles), Connor Holmes (No. 2 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: AJ Agnew (Sr.), Branson Wagoner (Sr.), Kasym Nash (Jr.), Judd Missi (So.), Kylan Nash (So.), Zander Keith (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Braves return four (Agnew, Missi, Kasym Nash and Wagoner) of their seven players from last year’s postseason lineup. If all goes well they should challenge Silver Creek and have a shot at their second sectional title in three years.
• BECKORT SAYS: ”Our outlook for this season looks promising. We are a young team with just two seniors, but look to build more success this season with another conference championship and aim for a second sectional championship in school history. Those two seniors are AJ Agnew and Branson Wagoner, who are both leaders who are willing to take the challenge to lead this team to a great season.”
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Scott Matthews (10th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 5-0 to Silver Creek in the Silver Creek Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Alex Wright (No. 1 singles), Brandon Broady (No. 1 doubles), Nathan Smith (No. 2 doubles), Jacob Whitten (No. 2 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Dawson Boyd (Sr.), Nick Broady (Jr.), Ryan Sipes (Jr.), Jackson Snelling (Jr.), Josiah Richardson (So.), Trevor Rothbauer (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Cash Burke (Fr.), Jason Doty (Fr.), Cooper Lee (Fr.), Devon Lockhart (Fr.), Parker Odle (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates return three (Boyd, Snelling and Nick Broady) of their seven players from last year’s sectional lineup.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Carbonne (second season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost to New Albany in the New Albany Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Ethan Sanders (No. 1 doubles), Myles Morgan (No. 1 doubles), Nathan Whitten (No. 1 singles), Hunter Webb.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Leyden Pauliza (Jr.), Landon Smith (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Denver Butler, Devin Killian, Kaden Day, Isiah Gilbert, Kyle Cook.
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors return only a couple of players from last year’s sectional lineup.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Stephen Welcher (13th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 5-0 to Jeffersonville in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Elijah Dowell (No. 1 doubles), Aidan Craig (No. 2 doubles), Terry Morgan (No. 2 doubles), Pau Martinez (No. 3 singles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Ethan Neal (Sr.), Saul Tatum (Sr.), Jalen Reyer (Sr.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Luke Tyler (Fr.), Lachlan Wacker (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals return three starters from last year’s sectional lineup.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Mark Haviland (second season).
• LAST SEASON: Won Floyd Central Sectional and Regional titles before losing 4-1 to Columbus North in the Jasper Semistate.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Isaac Anderton (No. 1 singles), Colin Jacobi (No. 1 doubles), Landon Hodges (No. 1 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Braden Poe (Sr.), Jeremy Mueller (Sr.), Ben Lammert (Jr.), Riley Doddridge (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Preston Bickel, Nate Hynes, Reed Meunier.
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders return four players from last year’s postseason lineup, so they should be favored to capture their 36th consecutive sectional title and second straight regional championship. If all goes well they could challenge for their first semistate crown since 2018.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Seth Caudill (10th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 3-2 to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Zidon Coats (No. 1 singles), Sam Guernsey (No. 1 doubles), Taylor Guthrie (No. 2 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Carson Conrey (Sr.), Braydon Dobbs (Sr.), Logan Hollard (Sr.), Bradley Eickholtz (Sr.), Cade Riley (Sr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets only return a few players from last year’s sectional lineup.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Jerid Inman (first year).
• LAST SEASON: Won 15th straight sectional title before falling 3-2 to Floyd Central in the regional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Alex Kelley (No. 1 singles), Max Fisher (No. 2 singles), J.J. Boyles (No. 3 singles), Jordan Wells (No. 1 doubles), Vaugndez Baynes (No. 2 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Jaden Wells (Sr.), Hayden Boseker (Sr.), Ben Eiten (Jr.), Eli Cochrum (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils only return two starters from the team that lost in the regional final. In spite of that, they should be favored to claim their 16th straight sectional and challenge for another regional championship.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Peden (fifth year).
• LAST SEASON: Won 18th straight sectional title before falling 5-0 to Floyd Central in the regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Carson Chandler (No. 2 doubles), Noah Johnson (No. 1 doubles), JT Zimmerman (No. 2 singles).
• VARSITY PLAYERS: John Fulmer (Sr.), Gavin Hamilton (Sr.), Blaine Hamilton (Jr.), Wilder Lorch (Jr.), Ben Siegel (Jr.), Sarosh Chaudhary (Jr.), Cooper Anderson (So.), Caleb Bradshaw (So.), Asher Chaudhary (So.), Ethan Proffitt (Fr.), Evan O’Neil (Fr.), JR Rogers (Fr.), Sam Siegel (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return four starters from last year’s postseason lineup, so they should be favored to win a 19th sectional title in a row.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Logan Miles (third season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 5-0 to Clarksville in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURE: Hunter Eurton (No. 1 singles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Colin Brown (Sr.), Gage Snow (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Isaac Lentz, Trey Snow, Jacob Gay.
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs return two of their starters from last year’s sectional lineup and have added three more players, so they could have a shot at a postseason win.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Scott Gurgol (16th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 4-1 to Jeffersonville in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Zach Applewhite (No. 2 doubles), Alex Barnett (No. 1 doubles), Jake Rodski (No. 2 singles).
• RETURNING VARSITY STARTERS: Alex Kemp (Sr.), Jacob Kaiser (Sr.), Nathan Huynh (Sr.), Luke Banet (So.), Foster Nash (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Tyler Barnett (So.), Harrison Folz (Fr.), Will Stengel (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers return four of their starters, led by Kemp at No. 1 singles, from last year’s sectional lineup.
• GURGOL SAYS: {span}”(Our goals are to) have a winning season, finish with a top eight district ranking, win the New Albany invitational, win the Columbus East invitational and win a sectional championship, as a team or individual.”
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Benjamin Ahlbrand (13th season).
• LAST SEASON: Won Silver Creek Sectional before losing 3-2 to Jeffersonville in the Floyd Central Regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Grant Miller (No. 1 singles), Lucas Densford (No. 2 singles), Carter Smith (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY STARTERS: Evan Chevalier (Sr.), Sam McAfee (Jr.), Chase Richardson (Jr.), Camden Smith (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Alex Smith (Fr.), Riley Clift (Fr.), Cohen Cissell (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons return four starters from last year’s sectional lineup. That quartet, combined with a trio of freshmen, should have Creek in contention for a second straight sectional title.