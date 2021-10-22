PENDLETON — Floyd Central seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi are two wins away from a state championship.
The Highlanders' No. 1 doubles team downed Northridge seniors Evan Nay and Collin Seegert 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA State Finals on Friday afternoon at the Community Sports & Wellness Center in Pendleton. The match was originally scheduled to be played at Carmel High School, but it was moved indoors due to weather.
Hodges and Jacobi improved to 12-4 on the season, while handing Nay and Seegert just their second loss, dropping them to 27-2.
Hodges and Jacobi will face Carmel senior Srisanth Malpeddi and junior Jack Jentz at 10 a.m. this morning in the state semifinals at Carmel. Malpeddi and Jentz improved to 29-0 on the season with their 6-0, 6-4 victory over Hamilton Southeastern seniors Aiden De Witt and Andrew Spirrison in another Friday quarterfinal.
If the Floyd Central duo wins in the semifinals, Hodges and Jacobi would advance to the state championship match, which is slated for 2 p.m. this afternoon at Carmel.
