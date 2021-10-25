JacobiHodges.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central seniors Colin Jacobi and Landon Hodges will face off against Carmel senior Srisanth Malpeddi and junior Jack Jentz at 10 a.m. this morning in the semifinals of the IHSAA State Finals at Carmel High School.  

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CARMEL — Floyd Central seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi lost to the eventual champions in Saturday morning's state semifinals. 

Carmel senior Srisanth Malpeddi and junior Jack Jentz defeated Hodges and Jacobi 6-0, 6-1 in the IHSAA State Finals at Carmel High School. 

The loss ended the season for the Highlanders' No. 1 doubles team, which finished 12-5. 

Malpeddi and Jentz went on to defeat Munster's Daniel Sroka and Charles Morton 6-4, 6-3 in the state championship match that afternoon to finish off their perfect 31-0 season. 

