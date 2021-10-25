CARMEL — Floyd Central seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi lost to the eventual champions in Saturday morning's state semifinals.
Carmel senior Srisanth Malpeddi and junior Jack Jentz defeated Hodges and Jacobi 6-0, 6-1 in the IHSAA State Finals at Carmel High School.
The loss ended the season for the Highlanders' No. 1 doubles team, which finished 12-5.
Malpeddi and Jentz went on to defeat Munster's Daniel Sroka and Charles Morton 6-4, 6-3 in the state championship match that afternoon to finish off their perfect 31-0 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.