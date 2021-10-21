Floyd Central seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi will try to win a state title this weekend.
The Highlanders’ No. 1 doubles team will face off against Northridge seniors Evan Nay and Collin Seegert at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at Carmel High School in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA State Finals.
If Hodges and Jacobi, who are 11-4 this season, can beat Nay and Seegert, who are 27-1, they’ll advance to the state semifinals, which are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday. The state championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
If the Floyd Central duo wins today it will likely face the undefeated Carmel tandem of senior Srisanth Malpeddi and junior Jack Jentz in the semis. Malpeddi was half of last year’s state-championship doubles team.
