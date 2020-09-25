BOYS' TENNIS: Floyd wins 5th HHC title in a row

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Jeffersonville, in more ways than one, 4-1 to claim its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title Friday.
The Highlanders swept the singles matches and also picked up a victory at No. 2 doubles. All four of their wins came in three-set matches.
Senior Gabe Cora led the way for Floyd, rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Grant Paradowski at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Isaac Anderton also rallied from a set down to defeat Max Fisher 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Cole Anderton topped Jeff’s Jaden Wells 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Then in No. 2 doubles, Braden Poe and Nolan Witsman dropped the first set before battling back for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Jordan Wells and Bryce Vernon.
The 28th-ranked Red Devils’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Charley Williams and Alex Kelley downed Colin Jacobi and Landon Hodges 6-3, 6-2.
Both teams now prepare for postseason play, which begins next week, and look to continue their sectional title streaks. The Highlanders have won 33 consecutive championships while Jeff has won 13 in a row.
Pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA State Tournament will be announced at 7 p.m. Monday at IHSAAtv.org.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Grant Paradowski 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Isaac Anderton (FC) d. Max Fisher 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Cole Anderton (FC) d. Jaden Wells 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Charley Williams/Alex Kelly (J) def Colin Jacobi/Landon Hodges (FC) 6-3, 6-2; Braden Poe/Nolan Witsman (FC) def Jordan Wells/Bryce Vernon (J) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.