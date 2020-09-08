BOYS' TENNIS: Generals carry on without Dowell

CLARKSVILLE — On Tuesday, the Clarksville Generals took the court for their home match against Bedford North Lawrence with Elijah Dowell on their minds — and their rackets.
“We’re just trying to play our hearts out. We all wrote on our rackets, ‘Get well soon Elijah,’ or ‘Play for Elijah,’” junior Terry Morgan said. “It’s just kind of heartbreaking seeing that we lost our best player to something unfortunate.”
Dowell, a junior and the Generals’ No. 1 singles player, was seriously injured early Sunday morning when the car he was driving was hit head-on by a man who has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Dowell, he has undergone two surgeries — on his knee cap and his clavicle — and will need another one to repair a shattered heel.
“They’re talking about (how) he’s going to be bedridden for the next five months and then he’s going to have to go into rehab, which is really unfortunate because he also plays basketball,” Morgan said. “But luckily he had his seatbelt on, because if he didn’t have his seatbelt on it would’ve been way worse.”
Dowell was driving a 2008 Honda Civic on Charlestown Road, near Sunset Drive, when he was hit by a 2017 Buick Regal around 1:50 a.m., according to the Indiana State Police. Dowell, and a juvenile passenger, were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The passenger suffered minor injuries and has since been released, while Dowell remains hospitalized.
The driver of the Buick, identified as 29-year-old Billy J. Wilson, was arrested and charged with OWI causing serious injury, as well as attempted battery on a law-enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
The crash remains under investigation.
“I just worry about him,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said of Dowell. “I hope he’s able to come back next year, I’m really pulling for him. It’s really unfortunate. He’s a great kid and a good athlete, ... I hate to see that happen to him.”