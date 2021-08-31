SEYMOUR — Clarksville topped host Trinity Lutheran 4-1 Tuesday.
“I thought we played a good match tonight and the adjustments worked well this evening,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “Our No. 1 singles player Ethan Neal and our No. 2 singles player Saul Tatum, playing his first singles match, played aggressive and tough. Our new look doubles teams of No. 1 Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer and No. 2 Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan were dominant and aggressive today.”
Neal won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Tatum triumphed 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, Dowell and Reyer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Craig and Morgan were victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
CLARKSVILLE 4, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Ryan Kleman 6-1, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Solomon Hall 6-4, 6-1; Nathan Volker (TL) d. Pau Martinez 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Cameron Grunewald-Evan Hunt 6-1, 6-1; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Nathan Finley-Will Gausman 6-0, 6-1.
