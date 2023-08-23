CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville held off Henryville for a 3-2 triumph Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals swept the singles matches en route to victory.
"Overall, today we played our best match yet," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "The guys are putting in the work and getting better quickly. Our No. 1 singles (player), Jaxson Brooks, was dominant in a straight-sets win to pick up his first high school victory. Luke Tyler toughed it out and won a three-set battle at No. 2 singles. As a team, we were much better today."
.
CLARKSVILLE 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Singles: Jaxson Brooks (C) d. Nehemiah Ramsey 6-1, 6-1; Luke Tyler (C) d. Issac Hamby 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; Clarksville wins No. 3 singles by default.
Doubles: Brody White-Dustin O' Bannon (H) d. Jeremiah Freeman-Tavian Utrera 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Gilbert Bridges-Dylan O' Bannon d. Peyton Wacker-Brody Hagan 6-1, 6-1.
