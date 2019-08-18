FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central blanked visiting Avon 5-0 in the season-opener for both Saturday.
Connor Mason led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Gabe Cora and Aaron Seay also posted straight-set victories for Floyd at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
At No. 1 doubles, Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse won 6-1, 7-5 while Joe Lincoln and Jake Thompson triumphed 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2.
The Highlanders (1-0) play at New Albany at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
