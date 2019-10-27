The Floyd Central No. 1 doubles team of Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse earned first-team All-State honors by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The duo helped the Highlanders reach the semistate and finish with a No. 6 ranking in the state.
Floyd Central's Connor Mason and Gabe Cora were honorable-mention All-State singles choices. Jeffersonville junior Grant Paradowski and senior Jared Wells as well as Silver Creek's Grant Miller and Lucas Densford were also tabbed honorable-mention picks.
Providence doubles team of Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski were awarded honorable-mention All-State honors. Charley Williams and Adam Crawford of Jeffersonville were also named honorable-mention All-State.
