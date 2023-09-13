FLOYDS KNOBS --- Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central defeated No. 30 Silver Creek 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders swept the singles matches and also picked up a point in doubles.
Ben Lammert led the way for Floyd with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Camden Smith at No. 1 singles while Riley Doddridge defeated Brennan Cooper 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Preston Bickel was victorious 6-3, 7-5 over Samuel Cooper at No. 3.
At No. 2 doubles, Alex Eichenberger and Joseph Howell downed Riley Clift and Austin Franklin 6-3, 6-1.
The Dragons' lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Chase Richardson and Sam McAfee defeated Luke Allen and Brady Bilsland 6-0, 6-4.
