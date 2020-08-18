AVON — Floyd Central outlasted host Avon 3-2 in its season-opener Saturday.
For the Highlanders, Gabe Cora notched a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while both doubles teams also triumphed.
At No. 1 doubles, Isaac Anderton and Colin Jacobi outlasted Vincent Villanueva and Daniel Eck 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Cole Anderton and Landon Hodges won 6-2, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, AVON 3
Singles: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Dane Ceniza (A) 6-2, 6-1; Owen Van Dyne (A) d. Nolan Witsman (FC) 6-3, 6-2; Colin Bowers (A) d. Brayden Poe (FC) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: Isaac Anderton-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Vincent Villanueva-Daniel Eck (A) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Cole Anderton-Landon Hodges (FC) d. Rafee Adnan-Cole Laughlin (A) 6-2, 6-1.
