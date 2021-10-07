You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BOYS' TENNIS: Highlanders reclaim regional title

  • 3 min to read
10-6-21_FloydCentral_BTennis_18351.jpg

Floyd Central’s Isaac Anderton smashes a ball during his No. 1 singles match against Jeffersonville’s Alex Kelley during the Floyd Central Regional final Wednesday afternoon. The match was delayed by rain, but resumed Thursday as Anderton topped Kelley 6-4, 6-2. The Highlanders downed the Red Devils 4-1 in the team match to claim their 26th regional championship.

FLOYDS KNOBS — Last year’s 3-2 loss to Jeffersonville in the regional final fueled Floyd Central throughout the offseason.

A year to the day from that setback, the Highlanders got their revenge. They downed the Red Devils 4-1 in the Floyd Central Regional final, which started Wednesday and was completed Thursday due to rain.

“After (Jeff) defeated Floyd last year in this particular contest I know that’s something the boys have been thinking about for quite awhile,” said first-year Highlanders head coach Mark Haviland, whose team previously beat the Devils 5-0 Sept. 25 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final. “It was nice to win the HHC, of course, against Jeff, but this is kind of the one they’ve been pining for.”

fcd2.jpg

Floyd Central junior Jeremy Mueller skies to hit an overhead during the No. 2 doubles match against Jeffersonville on Thursday afternoon in the Floyd Central Regional final. Mueller and Braden Poe beat Eli Cochrum and Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 for the win.

It’s the 26th regional championship, including the third in four years, for Floyd.

“We all worked way harder over the summer to beat them this year,” senior Colin Jacobi said. “None of us liked the feeling of losing to Jeff last year, for sure. But we all worked hard and we got the job done today.”

Twentieth-ranked Floyd Central will face No. 2 Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jasper Semistate. The Bull Dogs downed Bloomington North in the Bloomington South Regional final Thursday evening.

fcd1.jpg

Floyd Central junior Braden Poe returns a shot in the No. 2 doubles match against Jeffersonville in the Floyd Central Regional final Thursday afternoon. Poe and Jeremy Mueller outlasted Jeffersonville's Eli Cochrum and Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 for the win. 

Senior Isaac Anderton led the Highlanders to victory Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex Kelley at No. 1 singles while freshman Riley Doddridge downed J.J. Boyles 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.

In doubles, Jacobi and teammate Landon Hodges defeated Jaden and Jordan Wells 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1.

“We stayed calm and composed, compared to what we normally do,” Jacobi said. “We just got the job done to give our teammates some confidence in their matches.”

“We knew we had the upper-hand when it came to skill, as long as we just kept our mind in it,” Hodges added. “We knew we had the match.

“Losing to Jeff is not a thing we like to do, so beating them is a big accomplishment.”

10-6-21_FloydCentral_BTennis_18474.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Max Fisher hits a serve during his No. 2 singles match against Floyd Central’s Ben Lammert on Wednesday in the Floyd Central Regional final. Fisher outlasted Lammert 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 in a match that was completed Thursday due to rain.

At No. 2 doubles, juniors Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller outlasted Eli Cochrum and Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

The Red Devils’ lone point came at No. 2 singles, where senior Max Fisher downed sophomore Ben Lammert 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

“I thought overall the match was a good match, a hard-fought match,” Anderton said. “We were able to go out there and get it done pretty effectively on our three big courts that we needed to. I’m happy with how it went for us and I’m looking forward to semistate.”

Saturday’s matchup will be the second meeting this season between the Highlanders and Bull Dogs. Columbus North won the first one 5-0 in the Knobs during the regular season.

“We were missing our No. 1 (Anderton), so our whole lineup was a little bit off,” Haviland said. “We played well against them in both doubles matches, but we’ll see what happens. You never know.”

Grant.jpg

Silver Creek senior Grant Miller returns a shot during his 6-0, 6-3 win over Providence’s Alex Kemp in the Floyd Central Sectional singles final Thursday afternoon.

“We went three sets with’em last time and they squeaked it out, so why can’t we (win),” Hodges said.

In the individual singles sectional final, Silver Creek senior Grant Miller defeated Providence’s Alex Kemp 6-0, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Borden’s AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won the doubles title with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Salem’s Joshua Burton and Holden Collins on Wednesday.

10-6-21_FloydCentral_BTennis_18569.jpg

Borden’s AJ Agnew returns a serve during the Floyd Central Sectional doubles final Wednesday afternoon. Agnew and Kasym Nash beat Joshua Burton and Holden Collins 6-1, 6-0 to advance to next Saturday’s Bedford North Lawrence Regional.

Miller, Agnew and Nash advance to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional, where they’ll face the winners from the Jasper Sectional in the second match Oct. 16. The sectional champions from Evansville Bosse and Bloomington South will meet in the first match. The winners will then face off in the regional final that afternoon.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL REGIONAL

Final

FLOYD CENTRAL 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1

   Singles: Isaac Anderton (FC) d. Alex Kelley 6-4, 6-2; Max Fisher (J) d. Ben Lammert 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. J.J. Boyles 6-3, 6-1.

   Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells 6-2, 6-1; Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller (FC) d. Eli Cochrum-Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you