BOYS' TENNIS: Highlanders reclaim regional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Last year’s 3-2 loss to Jeffersonville in the regional final fueled Floyd Central throughout the offseason.
A year to the day from that setback, the Highlanders got their revenge. They downed the Red Devils 4-1 in the Floyd Central Regional final, which started Wednesday and was completed Thursday due to rain.
“After (Jeff) defeated Floyd last year in this particular contest I know that’s something the boys have been thinking about for quite awhile,” said first-year Highlanders head coach Mark Haviland, whose team previously beat the Devils 5-0 Sept. 25 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final. “It was nice to win the HHC, of course, against Jeff, but this is kind of the one they’ve been pining for.”
It’s the 26th regional championship, including the third in four years, for Floyd.
“We all worked way harder over the summer to beat them this year,” senior Colin Jacobi said. “None of us liked the feeling of losing to Jeff last year, for sure. But we all worked hard and we got the job done today.”
Twentieth-ranked Floyd Central will face No. 2 Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jasper Semistate. The Bull Dogs downed Bloomington North in the Bloomington South Regional final Thursday evening.
Senior Isaac Anderton led the Highlanders to victory Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex Kelley at No. 1 singles while freshman Riley Doddridge downed J.J. Boyles 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jacobi and teammate Landon Hodges defeated Jaden and Jordan Wells 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1.
“We stayed calm and composed, compared to what we normally do,” Jacobi said. “We just got the job done to give our teammates some confidence in their matches.”
“We knew we had the upper-hand when it came to skill, as long as we just kept our mind in it,” Hodges added. “We knew we had the match.
“Losing to Jeff is not a thing we like to do, so beating them is a big accomplishment.”
At No. 2 doubles, juniors Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller outlasted Eli Cochrum and Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.
The Red Devils’ lone point came at No. 2 singles, where senior Max Fisher downed sophomore Ben Lammert 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
“I thought overall the match was a good match, a hard-fought match,” Anderton said. “We were able to go out there and get it done pretty effectively on our three big courts that we needed to. I’m happy with how it went for us and I’m looking forward to semistate.”
Saturday’s matchup will be the second meeting this season between the Highlanders and Bull Dogs. Columbus North won the first one 5-0 in the Knobs during the regular season.
“We were missing our No. 1 (Anderton), so our whole lineup was a little bit off,” Haviland said. “We played well against them in both doubles matches, but we’ll see what happens. You never know.”
“We went three sets with’em last time and they squeaked it out, so why can’t we (win),” Hodges said.
In the individual singles sectional final, Silver Creek senior Grant Miller defeated Providence’s Alex Kemp 6-0, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Borden’s AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won the doubles title with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Salem’s Joshua Burton and Holden Collins on Wednesday.
Miller, Agnew and Nash advance to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional, where they’ll face the winners from the Jasper Sectional in the second match Oct. 16. The sectional champions from Evansville Bosse and Bloomington South will meet in the first match. The winners will then face off in the regional final that afternoon.
FLOYD CENTRAL REGIONAL
Final
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Isaac Anderton (FC) d. Alex Kelley 6-4, 6-2; Max Fisher (J) d. Ben Lammert 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. J.J. Boyles 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells 6-2, 6-1; Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller (FC) d. Eli Cochrum-Vaugndez Baynes 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.