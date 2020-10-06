SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central and Jeffersonville swept their way into Wednesday’s Silver Creek Regional final.
The Highlanders blanked New Albany 5-0 while the Red Devils downed Charlestown by the same score in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Wednesday’s showdown, which is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m., will be a rematch of last month’s Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final (won 4-1 by Floyd) and last year’s regional championship (won 5-0 by the Highlanders).
Floyd will be trying for its third straight title while Jeff will go for its first since 2017. Each team dropped only one set in its respective semifinal victory.
For the Highlanders in their win over the Bulldogs, Gabe Cora downed Mitchell Meyer 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Isaac Anderton outlasted John Fulmer 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, freshman Benjamin Lammert downed Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles, Colin Jacobi and Landon Hodges clipped Gavin Hamilton and Carson Chandler 6-1, 6-3 while Cole Anderton and Braden Poe ousted Blaine Hamilton and Isaac Saegesser 6-0, 6-3.
For the Red Devils in their victory over the underdog Pirates, Grant Paradowski defeated Michael Gillooly 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Max Fisher outlasted Alex Wright 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 2. At No. 3, Jaden Wells downed Dawson Boyd 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley clipped Jackson Snelling and Brandon Broady 6-0, 6-1 while sophomores Jordan Wells and JJ Boyles beat Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer 6-4, 6-4.
Meanwhile in the Silver Creek Sectional doubles final, Christian Academy’s Myles Morgan and Ethan Sanders outlasted Henryville’s Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL Tuesday’s semifinals FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Gabe Cora d. Mitchell Meyer 6-1, 6-3; Isaac Anderton d. John Fulmer 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; Benjamin Lammert d. Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Colin Jacobi-Landon Hodges d. Gavin Hamilton-Carson Chandler 6-1, 6-3; Cole Anderton-Braden Poe d. Blaine Hamilton-Isaac Saegesser 6-0, 6-3.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Michael Gillooly 6-0, 6-0; Max Fisher d. Alex Wright 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Jaden Wells d. Dawson Boyd 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Jackson Snelling-Brandon Broady 6-0, 6-1; Jordan Wells-JJ Boyles d. Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer 6-4, 6-4.
