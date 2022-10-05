BOYS' TENNIS: Highlanders roll to 2nd straight regional title

SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central swept its way to a second straight regional title Wednesday.
The Highlanders blanked Jeffersonville 5-0 in the Silver Creek Regional final.
“Jeffersonville came out with emotion and intensity, but we were able to combat that vociferousness with smart, quality tennis. The boys really stepped up when it mattered,” said Floyd head coach Mark Haviland, whose team captured its fourth regional title in five seasons.
The 15th-ranked Highlanders (17-6) will face the host, and No. 16, Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jasper Semistate. The Highlanders defeated the Wildcats 3-2 back on Aug. 24 in the Knobs.
“The job’s not finished; the next step is even more important,” Floyd sophomore Riley Doddridge said.
In the sixth straight regional final between the Highlanders and the Red Devils, Ben Lammert led the way for Floyd. The junior defeated Jaden Wells 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
“I got down early and had to fight back hard to stay in it. A positive mindset dug me out of a hole and brought me to the victory,” Lammert said.
Doddridge downed freshman Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Preston Bickel topped Matt Lowe 6-2, 6-1 in a showdown of sophomores at No. 3.
In doubles, Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller won 6-2, 7-5 over Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker at No. 1 while Nate Hynes and Joseph Howell outlasted Ryan Crawford and Eli Cochrum 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Wednesday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Jaden Wells 6-4, 6-2; Riley Doddridge d. Teddy Burnette 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Matt Lowe 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker 6-2, 7-5; Nathan Hynes-Joseph Howell d. Ryan Crawford-Eli Cochrum 7-5, 6-1.