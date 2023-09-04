BOYS' TENNIS: Highlanders take title at Silver Creek Invitational

SELLERSBURG — Thirteenth-ranked Floyd Central rolled to the team title at the two-day Silver Creek Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
The Highlanders won three of the five flights en route to 48 points. The host Dragons were second with 27 while Loogootee and Noblesville tied for third with 24 points apiece.
Floyd swept the singles flights with Ben Lammert winning at No. 1, Riley Doddridge at No. 2 and Preston Bickel at No. 3. In their respective finals, Lammert defeated Castle’s Patrick Mardis 6-2, 6-2 while Doddridge downed Creek’s Brennan Cooper 6-0, 6-1 and Bickel topped Seymour’s Carter Stein 6-1, 7-5.
Also for the Highlanders, Luke Allen and Brady Bilsland were the runners-up at No. 2 doubles, where they fell to a tandem from Noblesville.
The Millers also took the title at No. 1 doubles.
While Cooper's second-place finish at No. 2 singles led the Dragons, the hosts also received third-place finishes from Carter Smith at No. 1 singles and Samuel Harris at No. 3.
.
SILVER CREEK INVITAITONAL
Friday & Saturday at SCHS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 48, 2. Silver Creek 27, 3. Loogootee, Noblesville 24, 5. Evansville North 23, 6. Seymour 13, 7. Castle 11, 8. Greensburg 0.
Singles
No. 1: 1st-round: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Ethan Feliciano (Noblesville) 6-0, 6-1; Carter Smith (SC) d. Dan Fisse (G). 2nd-round: Lammert d. Smith 6-0, 6-1. Final: Lammert d. Patrick Mardis (C) 6-2, 6-2. 3rd/5th-place: Smith d. Isaac Waggner (L) 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: 1st: Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Mason McNulty (G) 6-0, 6-1; Brennan Cooper (SC) d. Parker Stallings (N) 6-3, 6-2; 2nd: Doddridge d. Brandon Bledsoe (L) 6-0, 6-0; Cooper d. Parker Thompson (S) 6-4, 7-5. Final: Doddridge d. Cooper 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: 1st: Preston Bickel (FC) d. Isaac Stallings (C) 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Harris (SC) d. Koen Waggner (L) 6-1, 6-3. 2nd: Bickel d. Harris 6-1, 6-3. Final: Bickel d. Carter Stein (S) 6-1, 7-5. 3rd/5th: Harris d. Isaac Alexander (EN) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: 1st: Mitchell/Hafele (EN) d. Joseph Howell-Alex Eichenberger (FC) 6-2, 7-5; Chase Richardson-Sam McAfee (SC) d. Takeuchi-Stevens 7-5, 6-1. 2nd: Mitchell Hafele (EN) d. Richardson-McAfee 6-3, 6-4; Howell-Eichenberger d. Takeuchi-Stevens (S) 6-2,6-2. 3rd/5th: Bushong-Shepard (N) d. Richardson-McAfee 7-5, 6-3. 4th/6th: Howell-Eichenberger d. Welp/Webb 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: 1st: Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland (FC) d. Riley Clift-Austin Franklin (SC) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2nd: Allen-Bilsland d. Scott-Coon (EN) 6-1, 6-1. Final: Brenneman-Kratz (Noblesville) d. Allen-Bilsland 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.