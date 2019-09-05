JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville didn’t drop a set Wednesday evening in defeating Silver Creek 5-0 in boys’ high school tennis action between Clark County rivals.
The Red Devils, regional finalists in 2018, improved to 3-0 in dual matches this fall. The No. 1 doubles squad of Charley Williams and Adam Crawford were able to earn the first point of the evening, improving to 7-2 this season with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Noah Keinath and Jon Hurley.
“We started off slow in the first two games but finally found our rhythm and got going again and won 12 straight mainly because we were making a lot of balls. We put away a lot of balls and have the chemistry. The consistency is there,” Crawford said.
Williams said the two have developed a solid chemistry already in a relatively short amount of time.
“We get along very well; whenever you have a team that gets along, you normally do a lot better. We just have good chemistry on the court and are able to put shots away. We keep each other up and keep the energy flowing,” Williams said.
Coach Curt Roehm said both have embraced the intricacies of the doubles game.
“I’ve got two really competitive players there and they’ve really adopted the idea of being the doubles team. In years past it’s been singles guys that I put in doubles positions.
“These guys walk in and say we want to be a dominant doubles team. They’ve bought into the doubles drills we do and they’re understanding the movement. They just really compete well,” Roehm said.
The No. 2 doubles team of Joey Zelli and Jayden Wells finished off their 6-0, 6-2 win pretty quick as well against Jarrett Garr and Colton Young.
The No. 1 singles match between Jeff junior Grant Paradowski and Dragons’ sophomore Grant Miller featured long rallies between the two with both players looking to come to the net when the opportunity presented it.
“He’s got a great forehand so I just tried to get to the net and win as many points as quick as I could,” said Paradowski, who was proud of the effort of the team. Everybody did their job.”
Roehm likes what he saw from Paradowski, who missed a small amount of time nursing an ankle injury.
“His game relies so much on his ability to move and to frustrate his opponent by getting to so many balls. He’s getting back to that where he can frustrate opponents and get in their head,” Roehm said.
The Red Devils host Bloomington North and Evansville Reitz on Saturday in the Jeff Double Duals.
Silver Creek coach Ben Ahlbrand, whose team will host a variety of strong programs Saturday including Floyd Central, said the Dragons suffered their first loss in dual-match play this season.
“As a team, we competed well at all spots. There was a few things we need to fine tune. It’s good to haev this match early in the year. It’s a bar for us as these are the things we need to improve upon,” Ahlbrand said. “We’ll see them in a couple weeks and hopefully give them more of a challenge [at Jasper].”
Silver Creek plays host to Scottsburg today.
