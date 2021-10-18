BEDFORD — Silver Creek senior Grant Miller won his first match, but lost his second in the singles tournament of Saturday’s Bedford North Lawrence Regional.
Miller downed Barr-Reeve senior Kayden Graber 7-5, 6-2 in the regional semifinals in the morning. In the afternoon, North Posey junior Max Renshaw outlasted Miller 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the final. The loss ended the season for Miller, who finished with a 21-2 record.
Borden junior AJ Agnew and sophomore Kasym Nash lost their doubles match at the BNL Regional. Bloomfield seniors Baylin Graf and Ryan Schulte downed Agnew and Nash 6-0, 6-2 in one of the semifinals. The loss ended the campaign for Agnew and Nash, who finished 14-5 on the season.
