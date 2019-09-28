JEFFERSONVILLE — Fourth-ranked Floyd Central secured a fourth straight Hoosier Hills Conference boys' tennis title Friday night at the Mark Reilly Center, defeating host Jeffersonville 4-1.
The Highlanders' No. 1 doubles team of Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse earned the first point at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Joe Lincoln and Aaron Seay also won at No. 2 doubles in convincing fashion with a 6-0, 6-3 win and Gabe Cora continued his "incredible year" at No. 2 singles, coach Robert Kleeman said, with a 6-0, 6-1 victory to get the clinching point.
"Going four years in a row winning conference means a lot. I'm just really looking forward to postseason right now," Poe said. "Pretty sharp today and we're going to carry that on to the postseason, see how far it can take us."
Jeffersonville's Grant Paradowski earned a big win at No. 1 singles for the Red Devils, holding off Connor Mason for a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
"It's a great win. It's a great confidence booster for sure. Just keeping the ball deep pretty much the whole time and tried to keep the momentum on my side," Paradowski said. "We want to come out here and compete on every court. We'll hope to get them back in regionals."
Jeffersonville freshman Jaden Wells also played well at No. 3 singles before Jake Thompson prevailed 7-5, 6-4.
"We came out at a couple spots and were able to put people on the court that competed and played well. Overall, it's hard to be disappointed when you have the No. 4 team in the state come in and at least make them know you were here and that they had a match today. That's a good thing to build on. They're tough from top to bottom," coach Curt Roehm said.
Winning a fourth straight HHC title is another step for the Highlanders as they prepare for the postseason grind.
"We don't think about that too much because ultimately, whoever we play in this we see again," Kleeman said. "But I'm happy with that accomplishment, I'm not super happy with the way we played today. That's not the level I want to see going forward. But sometimes you get days like that and have to find a way to fight through."
Kleeman and the Highlanders play Bloomington South and Terre Haute South on Saturday.
"We've got to tighten things up a little bit," Kleeman said.
