SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central took top honors at each position except No. 2 doubles Saturday in cruising to a team championship at the Silver Creek Tennis Invitational.
The No. 3-ranked Highlanders had 54 points. Loogootee was second with 32 and Evansville North third with 27. Silver Creek tied for Seymour in fourth with 25.
The Dragons’ No. 1 player, Grant Miller, advanced to the championship without losing a set but ran into the Highlanders’ Connor Mason in the final. Mason won 6-2, 6-2.
“I was feeling good. We brought out the best in each other. We had some good, long points and were both hitting really good,” said Mason, whose highlight late in the match was a between-the-legs shot for a winner after chasing down a lob by Miller. “It was probably the best tweener I’ve ever hit.”
Gabe Cora and Jake Thompson had little trouble at No. 2 and No. 3 singles respectively.
Floyd's No. 1 doubles team of Alex Poe and Eric Whitehouse only lost one game until the finals, where they defeated Seymour's duo 6-2, 4-0 (retired).
Floyd’s No. 2 doubles squad of Joe Lincoln and Aaron Seay won in first-round play and Nolan Whitsman and Colin Jacob replaced them in the second round.
“Singles played really well, especially at 1. Connor played two really good players,” coach Robert Kleeman said. “We got some new guys some varsity experience. This was about getting more experience for the guys.”
Silver Creek coach Ben Ahlbrand saw positives from his program in what was the second annual SC Invite.
“It’s a good measuring stick for us moving forward. Overall, we played pretty well,” Ahlbrand said.
SILVER CREEK INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Floyd Central 54, Loogootee 32, Evansville North 27, Seymour 25, Silver Creek 25, University 8, Alexandria 7.
No. 1 singles — Championship: Connor Mason (FC) d. Grant Miller (SC) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 singles — Championship: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Kyle Francis (EN) 6-0, 6-0. Consolation championship: Lucas Densford (SC) d. Isaac Hardin (S) 6-4, 7-5.
No. 3 singles — Championship: Jake Thompson (FC) d. Bryant Eckerle (L) 6-3, 7-5. Fifth-place match: Braden Handloser (S) d. Josiah French (SC) 6-0, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles — Championship: Alex Poe-Eric Whitehouse (FC) d. Rinehart-Hubbard (S) 6-2, 4-0 (retired).
No. 2 doubles — Championship: Seals-Leatherman (Lo.) d. Stippler-Springer (EN) 6-2, 6-2.
