One Highlander and two Red Devils have earned second-team All-State recognition.
On Monday, Floyd Central senior Gabe Cora was named to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-State second team in singles, while the Jeffersonville duo of Charley Williams, a senior, and Alex Kelley, a junior, were second-team selections in doubles.
Seven other area players earned All-State honorable mention in singles. They were Borden junior Mason Carter, Floyd junior Isaac Anderton, Jeffersonville senior Grant Paradowski, Jeff junior Max Fisher, New Albany senior Mitchell Meyer, New Albany sophomore John Fulmer and Silver Creek junior Grant Miller.
Meanwhile, three local doubles teams also garnered honorable mention. They were the Floyd Central senior-junior tandem of Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi; the Jeff senior-sophomore duo of Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells; and the Providence tandem of senior Landon Kruer and junior Jake Rodski.
All of those aforementioned players also earned All-District 8 honors.
Jeffersonville tied for 28th in the final IHSTeCA poll of the season.
Meanwhile the Red Devils, New Albany and Providence all earned the All-State Academic team recognition for their collective overall grade-point averages.
IHSTECA FINAL POLL
1. Carmel, 2. North Central, 3. Munster, 4. Center Grove, 5 (tie). Homestead, Jasper, 7. Brownsburg, 8. Zionsville, 9 (tie). WL Harrison, Hamilton SE, 11. Columbus North, 12. Fishers, 13. Guerin Catholic, 14. SB St. Joseph, 15. Cathedral, 16. FW Carroll, 17. West Lafayette, 18. Westfield, 19. Castle, 20. Terre Haute South, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Penn, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. Whiteland, 25. Delta, 26. FW Dwenger, 27. Bloomington South, 28 (tie). Bremen, Jeffersonville, 30. Westview.
ALL-DISTRICT 8
Singles: Nathan Lin & Matthew Liu (Columbus North); Gabe Cora and Isaac Anderton (Floyd Central); Grant Paradowski & Max Fisher (Jeffersonville); Mitchell Meyer & John Fulmer (New Albany); Grant Miller (Silver Creek); Jack Stirn (Franklin County); Lleyton Ratcliffe (Batesville); Gavin Parker (Austin).
Doubles: Anvay Atram-Amrit Kar (Columbus North); Eric Stavnheim-Luke Enneking (Columbus North); Charley Williams-Alex Kelley (Jeffersonville); Colin Jacobi-Landon Hodges (Floyd Central); Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (Providence); Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells (Jeffersonville).
Coach of the Year: Kendal Hammel (Columbus North).
Final district rankings: 1. Columbus North, 2. Jeffersonville, 3. Floyd Central, 4. Providence, 5. New Albany, 6. Austin, 7. Greensburg, 8. Charlestown
