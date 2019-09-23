CLARKSVILLE — It was only fitting that on Senior Day, Providence's lone senior helped the Pioneers to victory.
Gavin Galligan teamed with freshman Alex Kemp for a straight-sets win at No. 2 doubles to help the Pioneers to a 3-2 triumph over visiting Borden in a late-season battle between Clark County foes.
“It’s a good victory for us," Galligan said. “We struggle to find those third points, but today we found it."
The win was another recent boost for Providence, which took home the team title at Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
"We knew Borden was going to be a tough match," Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. "We struggle with teams that have three strong singles players. They beat New Albany, we beat New Albany, but they won different spots than we did. I made sure the guys knew this one was important. They were ready for it; they were pumped up."
Providence (10-7) picked up victories at No. 1 singles and on both doubles courts. At No. 1 singles, junior Michael Hamm topped Mason LaGrange 6-2, 6-0 while junior Landon Kruer and sophomore Jake Rodski downed A.J. Agnew and C.J. Colley 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
"[Number] one singles played great today, one of the better matches he’s played this season," Gurgol said. "[Number] one doubles had a real strong first set and we did just enough in the second set."
At No. 2 doubles, Galligan and Kemp topped Sterling Mikel and Ryan Adams 6-3, 6-3.
"We played a lot better," Galligan said.
Galligan and Kemp went 3-0 Saturday to help the Pioneers to victory.
“He’s a four-year player, a two-year varsity letterwinner," Gurgol said of Galligan, the team's captain. "He’s been a stabilizer last year and this year in our [number] two doubles position. He played with a freshman last year and he's playing with a freshman again this year and he's expected to win points. He’s done a good job.”
Meanwhile the Braves picked up wins at No. 2 singles, where Mason Carter defeated Sam Bowles 6-0, 6-2, and No. 3 singles, where Kaden Holmes outlasted Jacob Kaiser 6-2, 6-3.
It was just the third loss of the season for Borden.
"We're 11-3 after today," Braves coach Josh Nale said. "We’ve had some really big wins — we beat BNL [Bedford North Lawrence] and we beat New Albany. For such a small school, those are big, big wins for us. And we won the [Southern Athletic] Conference outright last week, we went 4-0 for the second year in a row. So, those are some really good positives."
But Nale hopes there are more to come with the postseason starting next week.
"[Our] sectional, we’ve played two of the three teams, Henryville and Charlestown, and we beat both of them. Silver Creek’s always that big mountain to climb, so I’m hoping this is the year," Nale said of the Dragons, who have won 29 consecutive sectional titles. "I know it’s been a long time since they’ve lost that sectional, so it’d be nice to be the ones that change it."
PROVIDENCE 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Mason LaGrange 6-2, 6-0; Mason Carter (B) d. Sam Bowles 6-0, 6-2; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (P) d. A.J. Agnew-C.J. Colley 6-1, 7-5; Gavin Galligan-Alex Kemp (P) d. Sterling Mikel-Ryan Adams 6-3, 6-3.
