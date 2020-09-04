CLARKSVILLE — Providence finished third in last Saturday's New Albany Invitational, but the host Pioneers bounced back to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 Friday afternoon.
"We have struggled with injuries, but we had our full lineup today," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said.
New Albany, which entered ranked fourth in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association District 8 rankings, took a quick 2-0 lead as Mitchell Meyer topped Jake Rodski 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while John Fulmer defeated Michael Hamm 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Pioneers, however, won the three remaining matches in straight sets. At No. 3 singles, Alex Kemp edged Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-3.
"He was focused and determined the entire match. He's a thinker on the court," Gurgol said of Kemp.
Meanwhile in doubles, Landon Kruer and Alex Barnett defeated Lukas Knoy and Isaac Minton 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1.
"Landon is an all-district doubles player, so I trust him with anyone," Gurgol said. "Alex Barnett stepped up. He missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's been a big help to our team this season."
Finally, sophomore Jacob Kaiser and freshman Jacob Harbeson outlasted Isaac Saegesser and Carson Chandler 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2. It was only the second time Kaiser and Harbeson had been paired together.
"There was a game in which they were down 0-40, and Kaiser came up with serve winner, serve winner and ace to get it back to deuce. We eventually won that game and then took the tiebreaker. It was so much fun to watch these guys dig deep," Gurgol said. "They made me proud today."
Providence (5-2) hosts Jeffersonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while New Albany visits Seymour at 5 p.m.
PROVIDENCE 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (NA) d. Jake Rodski 6-1, 6-4; John Fulmer (NA) d. Michael Hamm 6-3, 6-1; Alex Kemp (P) d. Noah Johnson 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Alex Barnett (P) d. Lukas Knoy-Isaac Minton 6-4, 6-4; Jacob Kaiser-Jacob Harbeson (P) d. Isaac Saegesser-Carson Chandler 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
BRAVES SWEEP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Borden swept South Central 5-0 Friday afternoon in a Southern Athletic Conference match.
Mason Carter won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 while A.J. Agnew was victorious by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 for the Braves (6-2, 2-0).
BORDEN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Frank Goodman 6-1, 6-2; Kaden Holmes d. Ty Jones 6-4, 6-2; A.J. Agnew won by forfeit.
Doubles: CJ Colley-Ryan Adams d. Dawson O'Conner-Evan Shown 6-1, 6-0; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash d. Graig Simpson-Ethan Headen 6-2, 6-1.
