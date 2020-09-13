COLUMBUS — Providence split a pair of matches at Saturday's Columbus North Invitational.
The Pioneers beat Batesville 3-2, before the 11th-ranked Bull Dogs swept them 5-0.
In the victory over the Bulldogs, Alex Kemp triumphed 7-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Providence swept the doubles matches. At No. 1, Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski won 6-4, 6-2 while Jacob Kaiser and Jacob Harbeson triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
"Last year Batesville beat us. One of our team goals was to flip last season's loss to a win in 2020," Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. "Our doubles played great. Landon and Jake are tough to beat when they play A-level tennis. They have good instincts, they are quick, and they serve well. Kaiser and Harbeson are a new combination at No. 2 doubles and they have answered the call. They picked up big wins versus both New Albany and now Batesville — both 3-2 matches. They've really taken to coaching and learning the game of doubles, and have a good time on the court together. Alex Kemp came up clutch again today. It was 2-2 early in his second set. We found a gameplan that worked at the end of the first set and he worked it to perfection in the second set."
In the loss to the Bull Dogs, Kruer and Rodski played the closest match.
"They are No. 11 in the state for a reason, they are very talented," Gurgol said. "We hit shots that would normally win points and North got them back. They also brought an element of power we have only seen from a few teams thus far."
The Pioneers (6-4) visit South Central on Monday afternoon.
