BOYS' TENNIS: Pirates claim 1st sectional crown in 51 years

Charlestown captured its first sectional title in 51 years Friday.
The Pirates rallied to beat the host Dragons 3-2 in the Silver Creek Sectional final. The match was suspended, with Creek leading 2-1, by rain Thursday afternoon.
When play resumed Friday, Charlestown made quick work of the Dragons.
At No. 2 singles, Alex Wright won the final two games of his suspended match to beat Zach Milton 6-1, 7-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer entered Friday tied 2-all in the third set against Silver Creek’s Jarrett Garr and Jon Hurley. The Pirates’ tandem won the first three games when play resumed en route to a sectional-clinching 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory.
“We just tried to keep the ball in play and not think about the outcome and just play points. And that’s what we did,” said Charlestown coach Scott Matthews, who was born a year after the Pirates won their first — and prior to Friday their only — sectional title in 1969. “We didn’t make any unforced errors, especially early.”
The Dragons downed the Pirates 3-2 in the season-opener for both back on Aug. 19. Both teams, however, were without key players then.
“We’re not in this situation without all seven of our guys, especially if we don’t have Michael Gillooly (at No. 1 singles) and Jackson Snelling and Brandon Broady (at No. 1 doubles),” Matthews said. “Because, honestly, there’s not a lot of difference between our No. 1 player and our seventh player.”
Sophomore Dawson Boyd picked up the Pirates’ first point, beating Josiah French 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles Thursday.
“It’s really good for our kids,” Matthews said of the victory.
Charlestown advances to the Silver Creek Regional. The Pirates will take on Jeffersonville in one of Tuesday’s semifinals, while two-time defending champion Floyd Central will face New Albany in the other. The final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Highlanders advanced by beating Eastern 5-0 for their 34th straight sectional title Friday while the Bulldogs captured their 17th consecutive championship by topping Lanesville 4-1.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Henryville 1, Wednesday
Match 2: Silver Creek 3, Borden 2, Wednesday
Final: Charlestown 3, Silver Creek 2, Thursday-Friday
CHARLESTOWN 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Michael Gillooly 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wright (C) d. Zach Milton 6-1, 7-5; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Josiah French 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Lucas Densford-Colton Young (SC) d. Jackson Snelling-Brandon Broady 6-0, 6-2; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Jarrett Garr-Jon Hurley 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
The Highlanders dropped only two games in sweeping the Musketeers in the Floyd Central Sectional final.
In singles, Gabe Cora won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Isaac Anderton and Nolan Witsman both triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively.
In doubles, Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Cole Anderton and Braden Poe were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 5, North Harrison 0, Wednesday
Match 2: Eastern 3, Crawford County 2, Thursday
Match 3: Floyd Central 5, Salem 0, Thursday
Final: Floyd Central 5, Eastern 0, Friday
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, EASTERN 0
Singles: Gabe Cora d. Owen Pickerill 6-0, 6-1; Isaac Anderton d. Jacob McClellan 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Witsman d. Alexander Flemming 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi d. Connor Flemming-Cauy Motsinger 6-0, 6-1; Cole Anderton-Braden Poe d. Dylan Beach-Dustin Costin 6-0, 6-0.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
The Bulldogs swept the singles matches and also won one in doubles on their way to a 4-1 win over the Eagles in the New Albany Sectional final.
In singles, Mitchell Meyer won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and Noah Johnson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 2, John Fulmer outlasted Jonas Powers 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
New Albany clinched the title at No. 1 doubles, where Carson Chandler and Gavin Hamilton topped Ty Tidstrom and Ben Purdy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
“Mitchell and Noah really set the tone with quick wins. Gavin and Carson had a hard-fought, three-set victory to seal the sectional,” New Albany coach Adam Peden said. “John Fulmer also dug deep to pull out a win at No. 2 singles.
“I was really proud of our effort and focus. Lanesville came out strong and we were able to match their intensity and get out to a lead early. That was a big key to our victory.”
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Match 1: CAI 4, Corydon Central 1, Wednesday
Match 2: Lanesville 5, South Central 0, Thursday
Final: New Albany 4, Lanesville 1, Friday
NEW ALBANY 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (NA) d. Ethan Schickel 6-0, 6-1; John Fulmer (NA) d. Jonas Powers 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Noah Johnson (NA) d. Ethan Patterson 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Carson Chandler-Gavin Hamilton (NA) d. Ben Purdy-Ty Tidstrom 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Carter Smith-Johnathan Alberts (L) d. Isaac Saegesser-JT Zimmerman 6-4, 6-2.