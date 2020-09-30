SALEM — Charlestown edged host Salem 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up wins from Alex Wright, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Dawson Boyd, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles to finish 8-0 in the MSC this season.
.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Mason Dillon (S) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 6-0; Alex Wright (C) d. Josh Burton 7-5, 6-2; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Sawyer Davis 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Jacob Rose-Cameron Albertson (S) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 6-1, 6-0; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer d. Shawn Hubbard-Holden Collins 6-0, 6-3.
