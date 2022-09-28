SALEM — Visiting Charlestown downed Salem 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
Dawson Boyd won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 singles while Jackson Snelling triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. In doubles, Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Charlestown will face Borden at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a Silver Creek Sectional semifinal.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Dawson Boyd (C) d. Holden Collins 6-4, 7-6; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Sawyer Davis 6-1, 6-0; Nick Ingram (S) d. Ryan Sipes 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Cameron Albertson-Jacob Rose (S) d. Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson 6-1, 6-0; Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle (C0 d. Les Bowles-Connor Davidson 6-1, 6-0.
