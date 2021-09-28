CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown closed out the regular season with a 4-1 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Also for Charlestown, Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Jackson Snelling was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jacob Whitten and Nathan Smith won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2.
Charlestown will face Henryville at 4 p.m. today in the semifinals of the Silver Creek Sectional.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, SALEM 1
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Cameron Albertson 6-4, 6-2; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Sawyer Davis 6-1, 6-1; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Japeth Webb 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Holden Collins-Jacob Rose (S) d. Nick Broady-Brandon Broady 4-6, 6-4, 10-0; Jacob Whitten-Nathan Smith (C) d. Nick Ingram-Hunter Trainor 6-0, 6-3.
