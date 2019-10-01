CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown capped off its regular season with a 4-1 Mid-Southern Conference win over Salem on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates (13-4, 8-1) picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles from Alex Wright and Dawson Boyd. In doubles, Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Clayton Rothbauer and Eric Wigginton triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Charlestown faces Borden at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
.
CHARLESTOWN 4, SALEM 1
Singles: Mason Dillon (S) d. Michael Gillooly 6-2, 6-4; Alex Wright (C) d. Jacob Rose 6-2, 6-4; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Colton Wheeler 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady (C) d. Holden Collins-Shawn Hubbard 6-3, 6-3; Clayton Rothbauer-Eric Wigginton (C) d. Sawyer Davis-Aiden Minton 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.