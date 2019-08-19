BOYS' TENNIS PREVIEW: Highlanders look to stay among state's elite

The first serves, forehands and backhands of the regular season occurred Saturday, but the tennis balls really get bouncing this week.
Here are five big questions surrounding the local squads in 2019.
1. WHAT WILL FLOYD CENTRAL DO FOR AN ENCORE?
Last year the Highlanders won their 32nd straight sectional title, their first regional championship since 2012 and their first semistate crown since 2006 en route to the state semifinals, where they were beaten 5-0 by eventual state champion Carmel.
Floyd lost No. 1 singles player, first-team All-Stater and NTSPY Player of the Year Lucas Sakamaki to graduation, but returns five of its seven starters from last season. The Highlanders should contend for sectional, regional and semistate titles once again.
"I project that the team is potentially stronger than the team that finished in the state semifinals last year. I expect a few more potential losses due to a very tough schedule, but I think it will make us better in the long run," said Highlanders coach Robert Kleeman, whose team opened the season with an impressive 5-0 sweep of Avon on Saturday.
2. CAN SILVER CREEK OVERCOME ITS BIG LOSSES TO WIN A 30TH CONSECUTIVE SECTIONAL TITLE?
The Dragons captured their 29th consecutive sectional title last year. They graduated five of their seven starters from that squad, then lost another when basketball standout Kooper Jacobi decided to concentrate on hoops, so Creek's quest for a 30th straight sectional title won't be easy.
"With all that we lost to graduation last season, my outlook and our goals still remain high — conference championship, sectional championship and [to] advance far into the state tournament," Silver Creek coach Ben Ahlbrand said.
3. CAN NEW ALBANY MAKE IT SWEET 16?
The Bulldogs won their 15th straight sectional title last year, sweeping Lanesville 5-0 in the final. They only return two starters from that squad. In spite of that, New Albany should have a good chance to be the top dog in the sectional.
4. WILL 13 BE LUCKY FOR JEFFERSONVILLE?
The Red Devils return five players, including four starters, from the team that captured the program's 12th straight sectional title last year. With the return of junior Grant Paradowski at No. 1 singles, Jeff appears primed for another sectional run.
5. WHAT TEAMS ARE ON THE RISE?
Borden and Christian Academy are two.
The Braves return all seven starters from a team that went 10-6 — a seven-win improvement from 2017 — last season, which ended with a 3-2 loss to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
The Warriors, meanwhile, only lost two starters off a squad that went 6-8 and was upended 3-2 by South Central in the first round of the New Albany Sectional.
"This is my third year coaching varsity, and I’ve been involved with CAI tennis for six years, this team might be the best boys' team CAI has ever put on the court," Warriors coach Phil Schultz said.
New Washington and Clarksville should be improved as well.
.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Josh Nale (second season).
• LAST SEASON: 10-6 (4-0 in the Southern Athletic Conference); lost 3-2 to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: None.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mason LaGrange (Sr.), Zane Stotts (Jr.), Ryan Adams (Jr.), CJ Colley (Jr.), Mason Carter (So.), Kaden Holmes (So.), Sterling Mikel (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: A.J. Agnew (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: Borden went from 3-14 in 2017 to 10-6 last year. They should continue that improvement this season thanks to the return of all seven starters from last year. LaGrange and Carter, who both went 11-5 last season, return at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Meanwhile Agnew has been "really impressive over the summer and may have worked his way into a top-seven position," according to Nale.
• NALE SAYS: "Our expectation this year is to improve to a 12-win season. We also expect to win the SAC conference championship for a second year in a row. Finally, we want to make it to the sectional championship and compete for a title."
.
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Scott Matthews (seventh season).
• LAST SEASON: 3-11 (2-6 in the Mid-Southern Conference); lost 5-0 to Silver Creek in the sectional championship.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Isaac Bates (No. 1 singles), Jacob Roberts (No. 1 doubles), Jase Smith (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Eric Wigginton (Jr.), Michael Gillooly (Jr.), Brandon Broady (So.), Alex Wright (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Chase Wray (Sr.); Kyle Craig (Jr.); Carter Getz (Jr.); Clayton Rothbauer (Jr.); Trey Brison (So.); Nathan Smith (So.); Jacob Whitten (So.); Ethan Biggs (Fr.); Dawson Boyd (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates lost three of their top seven from last year's sectional lineup, including Bates, their No. 1 singles player. Back to lead the way are Wigginton and Gillooly, who played Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, last year, as well as Broady, who played No. 1 doubles with Roberts, and Wright, who played No. 2 doubles with Smith. Wray, a newcomer, will help out in singles or doubles, according to Matthews.
• MATTHEWS SAYS: "We hope to get better everyday and be competitive."
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Phil Schultz (third season).
• LAST SEASON: 6-8; lost 3-2 to South Central in the first round of the New Albany Sectional.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Daniel Boesing (No. 1 singles), Jeremiah Robison (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Caleb Schultz (Sr.), Andrew Gallman (Sr.), Sam Wright (Jr.), Bryce Jenkins (Jr.), Ethan Sanders (So.), Miles Morgan (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Caleb Doss (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors only lost two starters — Boesing at No. 1 singles and Robison at No. 1 doubles — from the team that was knocked off in the first round of the sectional. They'll look to bounce back — in a big way — this season. Doss is a transfer from Floyd Central, he's a "big addition to the team," according to Phil Schultz. Caleb Schultz returns at No. 2 singles, where he went 7-3 last year. Jenkins will move into the No. 3 singles spot while Sanders, who played No. 3 singles last year, and Morgan, who played No. 1 doubles, will play No. 1 doubles. Gallman and Wright return at No. 2 doubles.
• SCHULTZ SAYS: "I see this team winning 10 regular-season matches and being very competitive at sectionals — hopefully matching our girls' recent sectional championship."
.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Steve Welcher (11th season).
• LAST SEASON: 1-13-1, lost 4-1 to New Washington in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: None.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Jacob Cummings (Jr.), Elijah Dowell (So.), Aidan Craig (So.), Terry Morgan (So.), Dakota Capps (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Ethan Neal (Fr.), Jalen Reyer (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals return all five of their sectional players (they defaulted at No. 2 doubles) led by Dowell at No. 1 singles, Capps at No. 2 and Morgan at No. 3. Craig and Cummings teamed up at No. 1 doubles last year.
• WELCHER SAYS: "I'm happy to have a full team, we should have 12 this year. It's been several seasons of starting from behind with only three-to-five players. I expect to be very competitive this year. I thought we were competitive last year, but we are a year better and these young guys get what we are trying to achieve now. I expect to be in every match with a chance to win and look to improve each match. We are fired up and ready to battle."
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEADH COACH: Robert Kleeman (fourth season at Floyd, eighth overall).
• LAST SEASON: 25-2; won its 35th sectional (32nd in a row) and 24th regional before losing 5-0 to Carmel in the state semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Lucas Sakamaki (No. 1 singles), Jordan Wilson (Jr., No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Connor Mason (Sr.), Eric Whitehouse (Sr.), Alex Poe (Sr.), Joe Lincoln (Sr.), Aaron Seay (Sr.), Gabe Cora (Jr.), Jordan Wilson (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Cole Anderton (Jr.), Isaac Anderton (So.), Jake Thompson (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders lost two starters, including NTSPY Player of the Year Sakamaki, from a team that won the program's 32nd consecutive sectional title. Mason, who played No. 2 singles last year, moves up to No. 1 this fall. Poe and Whitehouse, who played No. 3 singles last year, begin the season as Floyd's No. 1 doubles team.
• KLEEMAN SAYS: "Our success will come down to how well our doubles lineups mesh and how well all of the guys buy into the team concept. We have a lot of options for doubles and the remaining varsity spots and we will use the first few weeks of matches to figure out what works best."
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Seth Caudill (seventh season).
• LAST SEASON: 4-8; lost 4-1 to the host Dragons in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURE: Kade Badger (No. 1 singles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Xavier Coats (Sr.), Drew Lindley (Jr.), Zerach Coats (So.), Sam Guernsey (So.), Dawson Hope (So.), Taylor Guthrie (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Zidon Coats (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets lost their No. 1 singles player (Badger) from last year to graduation, but return the other six players from their sectional lineup. Xavier Coats and Hope played Nos. 2 and 3 singles last year. Zerach Coats and Guernsey played No. 1 doubles and Lindley and Guthrie teamed up at No. 2 doubles.
• CAUDILL SAYS: "We started four freshmen at varsity last year, so most of our guys have experience, but we're still a very young team. All of our guys improved over the offseason and we're welcoming in a new class of athletic freshmen who want to compete for positions. I think we're in a good place moving forward. This is one of the largest teams I've ever coached, so I expect to see these guys pushing each other while they compete for playing time. If that happens, we will become a much better team over the course of the season. Our expectations never change, we expect to go out and win a conference title and compete for a sectional title."
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Curt Roehm (fourth season).
• LAST SEASON: 11-4. Won its 12th straight sectional before losing 3-2 to Floyd Central in the regional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Blake Winchell (No. 1 doubles), Colby Kayrouz (No. 1 doubles), Matthew Monroe (No. 2 singles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Adam Crawford (Sr.), Joey Zelli (Sr.), Jared Wells (Sr.), Charley Williams (Jr.), Grant Paradowski (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Max Fisher (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils return five players, including four starters, from the team that captured the program's 12th straight sectional title last year. Paradowski, who returns at No. 1 singles, leads the way. Crawford played No. 3 singles last year while Williams and Zelli teamed up at No. 2 doubles last season.
• ROEHM SAYS: "We look to compete for an HHC Tournament title and sectional championship.”
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Peden (second year).
• LAST SEASON: 12-5; won its 15th straight sectional before losing 4-1 to Jeffersonville in regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Nolan Keeler (No. 1 singles), Thomas Ogden (No. 3 singles), Ben Stock (No. 1 doubles), Ethan Holder (No. 2 singles, Sr.), Cody Medley (No. 1 doubles, Sr.).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mitchell Meyer (Jr.), Noah Johnson (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Lukas Knoy (Jr.), Isaac Saegesser (Jr.), Isaac Minton (So.), Michael Eskridge (So.), Ryan Betsch (So.), Carson Chandler (So.), John Fulmer (Fr.), JT Zimmerman (Fr.), Gavin Hamilton (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return only two players from the team that won the program's 15th straight sectional title. Meyer and Johnson teamed up at No. 2 doubles last season, but this year they will play Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Eskridge is a transfer from Charlestown. He is one of several newcomers who will be counted on to contribute right away.
• PEDEN SAYS: "We have an exciting group of kids looking to compete at the varsity level. ... It's an exciting time to be a Bulldog."
.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Wayne Davis (14th season).
• LAST SEASON: 9-6, lost 5-0 to the host Red Devils in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURE: Mason Huff (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: AJ Walter (Sr.); Garrett Wilson (Sr.), Jack Giltner (Sr.), Sam Stricker (Sr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Colin Brown (Fr.); Keegan Webb (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs improved from 4-11 to 9-6 last season. They look to keep that going with the return of four starters from last year. Leading the way is Walter, who went 12-6 at No. 1 singles last year. Also back is Wilson at No. 2 singles and Stricker at No. 3 singles. Giltner played No. 2 doubles last year.
• DAVIS SAYS: "Honestly, I've got a great group of kids, I just don't have enough of them yet. It just gets harder and harder to get kids to play sports each year. All that being said though, I do think we can be pretty darned competitive this year at what spots we can fill."
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Scott Gurgol (13th season).
• LAST SEASON: 10-7; lost 3-2 to the host Red Devils in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Carson Carrico (No. 1 singles), Harry Green (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Gavin Galligan (Sr.), Michael Hamm (Jr.), Sam Bowles (Jr.), Landon Kruer (Jr.), Jake Rodski (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Alex Barnett (So.), Alex Kemp (Fr.), Jacob Kaiser (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: Providence lost two players — Carrico at No. 1 singles and Green at No. 1 doubles — from the lineup that lost 3-2 to Jeff in the sectional semifinals. The No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles positions are still a "fluid" situation, according to Gurgol.
• GURGOL SAYS: His team's goals are to have a winning season, be ranked in the district, win the New Albany and Columbus East invitationals, as well as the sectional.
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Benjamin Ahlbrand (10th season at Silver Creek).
• LAST SEASON: 14-3 (9-0 in MSC); won 29th straight sectional title before losing 4-1 to Floyd Central in regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPATURES: Jake Teegarden (No. 1 singles), Jacob Bishop (No. 3 singles), Jack Hawkins (No. 1 doubles), Jackson Jacobi (No. 1 doubles), Nate Eckert (No. 2 doubles), Kooper Jacobi (No. 2 doubles, Jr.).
• RETURNING VARSITY STARTER: Grant Miller (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: "[We have] several JV players from last season that have gotten some varsity experience over the years, but are itching at the chance to show what they've got at the next level," Ahlbrand says.
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons lost six of their seven starters — five graduated and basketball standout Kooper Jacobi is concentrating on hoops — from the team that won the program's 29th straight sectional title. Returning is Miller, who played mainly No. 2 singles last year. He finished the season with a 16-6 record, including 4-1 at No. 1 singles.
• AHLBRAND SAYS: "Ultimately, I see us learning and improving as a team over the course of the season."