BOYS' TENNIS PREVIEW: Players and teams to watch this season

Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville continued their sectional streaks last year while Charlestown made history.
The Highlanders won their 34th consecutive sectional title, the Bulldogs their 17th and the Red Devils their 14th in 2020. The Pirates, meanwhile, hoisted their first sectional trophy in 51 years last fall.
All four have already begun defense of their championships. So with that in mind, we’re taking a look at each of the local teams, as well as 11 players to watch this season.
We’ll start with the players first.
ISAAC ANDERTON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, who earned All-State honorable mention from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association while playing No. 2 singles for the Highlanders last year, moves up into the No. 1 singles spot for Floyd following the graduation of Gabe Cora.
MASON CARTER, BORDEN
The senior, who you’ll see at No. 1 singles for the Braves, is the reigning Southern Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He also garnered All-State honorable mention in 2020.
ZIDON COATS, HENRYVILLE
The junior is back on the court for the Hornets after taking a year off. He posted a 15-4 record playing No. 1 singles as a freshman.
MAX FISHER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior earned All-State honorable mention while playing No. 2 singles for the Red Devils last year. He could play singles or doubles for Jeff this season.
JOHN FULMER, NEW ALBANY
The junior, who also was All-State honorable mention last year, moves into the No. 1 singles slot for the Bulldogs after the graduation of Mitchell Meyer.
LANDON HODGES & COLIN JACOBI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The seniors, who garnered All-State honorable mention in doubles last year, return to the No. 1 court for the Highlanders.
ALEX KELLEY, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior earned second-team All-State honors in doubles, while playing with current Hanover freshman Charley Williams, last year. He could see action at singles and doubles for the Red Devils this season.
GRANT MILLER, SILVER CREEK
The senior, who plays No. 1 singles for the Dragons, was the individual sectional champion last season. He’ll try to lead Creek, which won 29 straight sectional titles from 1990 to 2018, back to sectional glory.
MYLES MORGAN & ETHAN SANDERS, CAI
The seniors, who play No. 1 doubles for the Warriors, went 11-2 last year, when they won the individual sectional title in doubles.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Josh Nale (fourth season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 3-2 to Silver Creek in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Ryan Adams (No. 1 doubles), CJ Colley (No. 1 doubles), Zane Stotts (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mason Carter (Sr.), Kaden Holmes (Sr.), Connor Holmes (Sr.), AJ Agnew (Jr.), Branson Wagoner (Jr.), Kasym Nash (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Judd Miss (Fr.), Kylan Nash (Fr.), Zander Keith (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Braves return from four of their seven players from last year's sectional lineup led by Carter, the reigning Southern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, at No. 1 singles.
• NALE SAYS: "I think our group is just as strong as last season. I would expect us to win 16 to 18 (matches) this year. Our goal is to win our fourth straight SAC championship and make it back to the sectional championship."
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Scott Matthews (ninth season).
• LAST SEASON: Won Silver Creek Sectional, edging the Dragons 3-2 in the final, before falling 5-0 to Jeffersonville in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Michael Gillooly (No. 1 singles), Clayton Rothbauer (No. 2 doubles), Eric Wigginton (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Brandon Broady (Sr.), Nate Smith (Sr.), Alex Wright (Sr.), Jacob Whitten (Sr.), Dawson Boyd (Jr.), Nick Broady (So.), Jackson Shearer (So.), Ryan Sipes (So.), Jackson Snelling (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Trey Brison (Sr.), Charles Jackson (Jr.), Josiah Richardson (Fr.), Trevor Rothbauer (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates return four of the seven players from the team that captured the program's first sectional title in 51 years. Wright moves up to the No. 1 singles spot.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Carbonne (first season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 4-1 to New Albany in the New Albany Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Caleb Doss (No. 1 singles), Aaron Muniz (No. 3 singles), Brady Dunn (No. 2 doubles), Sam Wright (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Ethan Sanders (Sr.), Myles Morgan (Sr.), Nathan Whitten (Sr.), Leyden Pavlica (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Hunter Webb (Sr.), Caleb Huguley (Fr.), Landon Smith (Fr.), Tate Hickman (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors return three players from last year's sectional lineup. Back to lead the way are Morgan and Sanders, who were the sectional champs in doubles.
• CARBONNE SAYS: "The team this year includes a good balance of beginners, intermediates, and advanced players. Their willingness to learn and hone their technique and their love for the sport will serve them well this season. ... The joy of honing their technique will serve them well this season. My boys love the sport and absorb feedback well. I am looking forward to a strong showing and a respectable post-season this fall."
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Steve Welcher (12th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 5-0 to Jeffersonville in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: None.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Elijah Dowell (Sr.), Aidan Craig (Sr.), Terry Morgan (Sr.), Ethan Neal (Jr.), Jalen Reyer (Jr.), Saul Tatum (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Pau Martinez (Sr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals return five players from last year's sectional lineup. They also bring back Dowell, who missed most of last season after an automobile accident.
• WELCHER SAYS: "We have a seasoned team and look to be quite competitive. Overall, we should be much improved over last season."
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Mark Haviland (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 14-7; won Hoosier Hills Conference title and its 37th sectional (34th in a row) before losing 3-2 to Jeffersonville in the Silver Creek Regional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Gabe Cora (No. 1 singles), Cole Anderton (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Isaac Anderton (Sr.), Colin Jacobi (Sr.), Landon Hodges (Sr.), Braden Poe (Jr.), Ben Lammert (So.)
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Jeremy Mueller (Jr.), Riley Doddridge (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders return five of seven players from their lineup of the team that lost to Jeff in the regional final. Anderton moves into the No. 1 singles spot.
• HAVILAND SAYS: "Approximately half of this year's team of 30 players are freshmen. However, the three captains, who are the only three seniors, are the anchors of this squad and have plenty of varsity experience. We are looking to compete for the conference title again and advance beyond last year's loss in the regional tournament."
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Seth Caudill (ninth season).
• LAST SEASON: 7-7; lost 4-1 to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Zerach Coats (No. 1 singles), Gabe Ramsey (No. 3 singles), Corey Vanover (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Sam Guernsey (Sr.), Taylor Guthrie (Sr.), Carson Conrey (Jr.), Braydon Dobbs (Jr.), Logan Hollard (Jr.), Eli Kleinert (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Zidon Coats (Jr.), Bradley Eickholtz (Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets return four starters from last year's sectional lineup. Zidon Coats returns to the No. 1 singles spot after not playing last season.
• CAUDILL SAYS: "I expect our team to be competitive in every match this season. We return a lot of experience and have a few guys battling for the remaining varsity spots. Our goal is to improve last season's win total, compete for a conference title and give ourselves a shot to win a sectional title."
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Curt Roehm (sixth year).
• LAST SEASON: 14-4. The Red Devils won their 14th straight sectional title, then beat Floyd Central 3-2 in the regional final before falling 5-0 to Columbus North in the Jasper Semistate.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Grant Paradowski (No. 1 singles), Charley Williams (No. 1 doubles), Bryce Vernon (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Max Fisher (Sr.), Alex Kelley (Sr.), J.J. Boyles (Jr.), Jaden Wells (Jr.), Jordan Wells (Jr.), Eli Cochrum (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Vaugndez Baynes (Sr.), Hayden Boseker (Jr.), Ben Eiten (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils return five starters from the lineup that won sectional and regional titles. Back to lead the way are Fisher and Kelley.
• ROEHM SAYS: "If we come out and we fire on all cylinders, we’re capable of winning sectional and contending to keep our regional title status. My goal would be to reach the regional finals and challenge for that regional title again
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Adam Peden (fourth year).
• LAST SEASON: The Bulldogs won their 17th straight sectional title before losing 5-0 to Floyd Central in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Mitchell Meyer (No. 1 singles), Lukas Knoy, Isaac Saegesser (No. 2 doubles).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Carson Chandler (Sr.), Noah Johnson (Sr.), John Fulmer (Jr.), Gavin Hamilton (Jr.), JT Zimmerman (Jr.), Blaine Hamilton (So.), Ben Seigel (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return five of their seven starters from last year's regional lineup. Leading the way will be Fulmer, who moves up to No. 1 singles this season.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Logan Miles (second season).
• LAST SEASON: The Mustangs lost 4-0 to Clarksville in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Kelly Fieldhouse (No. 2 doubles), Easton Nichols (No. 2 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Colin Brown (Jr.), Hunter Eurton (So.),
• KEY NEWCOMER: Gage Snow (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs return two of their four players from last year's sectional lineup.
• MILES SAYS: "My goal is to continue to build on what we were last year and continue to grow and get better each day."
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Scott Gurgol (15th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 4-1 to Jeffersonville in the Jeffersonville Sectional semifinals.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Michael Hamm (No. 1 singles), Landon Kruer (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Zach Applewhite (Sr.), Alex Barnett (Sr.), Jake Rodski (Sr.), Alex Kemp (Jr.), Jacob Kaiser (Jr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Nathan Huynh (Jr.), Luke Banet (Fr.), Tyler Barnett (Fr.), Wyatt Moore (Fr.), Foster Nash (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers return five players from last year's sectional lineup. Included among those are Kemp, who moves up No. 1 singles and Rodski, a key member of Providence's Class 2A state champion baseball team.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Benjamin Ahlbrand (12th season).
• LAST SEASON: Lost 3-2 to Charlestown in the Silver Creek Sectional final.
• KEY DEPARTURES: Jarrett Garr (No. 2 doubles), Jon Hurley (No. 2), Zach Milton (No. 2 singles), Colton Young (No. 1 doubles).
• RETURNING VARSITY STARTERS: Grant Miller (Sr.), Lucas Densford (Sr.), Josiah French (Sr.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Carter Smith (Sr.), Evan Chevalier (Jr.), Sam McAfee (So.), Chase Richardson (So.), Brady Weitzel (So.), Samuel Harris (Fr.), Camden Smith (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons return three starters from last year's sectional lineup, plus they've added a slew of players. Included among those is golf standout Carter Smith, who is back after a two-year absence.
• AHLBRAND SAYS: "Expectations for the season are very high. We return a big part of our core lineup from last year, and with the experience our younger guys received last year we should be able to have a great season that hopefully continues well in to October."