CLARKSVILLE — Providence defeated Charlestown by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday to improve to 6-7 this season.
Charlestown’s Alex Wright picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles but Providence pulled out three-set wins at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. Freshman Jacob Kaiser won 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 3 singles and Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski teamed up for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
“We’re making too many simple mistakes for this deep into the regular season,” coach Scott Gurgol said. “Too many what we call free points. Missed returns, double faults, missed routine volleys. Luckily, we have two weeks before sectionals begin so we still have some time to clean up the self inflicted-mistakes.
“Michael Hamm has stepped up his game and has been playing great tennis recently. Jacob Kaiser continues to show the most will power on the team, gutting out long three-set wins.”
PROVIDENCE 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Michael Gillooly 6-1, 6-2; Alex Wright (C) d. Sam Bowles 6-3, 6-1; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Dawson Boyd 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (P) d. Chase Wray-Brandon Broady 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Alex Kemp-Gavin Galligan (P) d. Eric Wigginton-Kyle Craig 7-5, 6-2.
Clarksville holds off Salem
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville swept the singles action to pick up a 3-2 victory against Salem on Tuesday. Elijah Dowell, Dakota Capps and Ethan Neal all picked up two-set victories.
“We came out with a better team-wide attitude today,” coach Steve Welcher said. “Our singles team really played well today. Dakota Capps continues to dominant. Elijah Dowell is finally starting to reach his potential. Ethan Neal bounced back from yesterday nicely. Our doubles team continues to improve each match.”
CLARKSVILLE 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Elijah Dowell (C) d. Mason Dillon 6-3, 6-1; Dakota Capps (C) d. Drew Stout 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Neal (C) d. Sawyer Davis 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Jacob Rose-Holden Collins (S) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1; Shawn Hubbard-Aiden Minton (S) d. Terry Morgan-Aiden Craig 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
