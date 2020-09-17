JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville posted a 4-1 victory over visiting Borden on Wednesday afternoon.
For the Red Devils, Max Fisher won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Reggie Ellis triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 over Kaden Holmes at No. 2. In doubles, Alex Kelley and Charley Williams won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while brothers Jaden Wells and Jordan Wells were victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
For the Braves (9-3), A.J. Agnew rallied to outlast J.J. Boyles 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 3 singles.
.
Singles: Max Fisher (J) d. Mason Carter 6-1, 6-0; Reggie Ellis (J) d. Kaden Holmes 7-6 (7-5) 6-0; A.J. Agnew (B) d. J.J. Boyles 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7)
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley (J) d. Ryan Adams-CJ Colley 6-1, 6-1; Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (J) d. Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash 6-2, 6-3.
