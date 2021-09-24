NEW ALBANY — Jeffersonville rolled to a 4-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal Friday evening.
The Red Devils will play at five-time defending champion Floyd Central at 10 a.m. this morning in the HHC final.
Max Fisher led the way for Jeff with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over JT Zimmerman at No. 2 singles while JJ Boyles was victorious 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
The Red Devils swept the doubles matches. Jaden and Jordan Wells downed Gavin Hamilton and Noah Johnson 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 at No. 1 while Vaugndez Baynes and Eli Cochrum outlasted Carson Chandler and Ben Siegel 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
John Fulmer picked up the Bulldogs' lone point with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 win over Alex Kelley at No. 1 singles.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, NEW ALBANY 1
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Alex Kelley 7-5, 4-6, 6-0; Max Fisher (J) d. JT Zimmerman 6-3, 6-2; JJ Boyles (J) d. Ryan Schuck 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Jaden Wells-Jordan Wells (J) d. Gavin Hamilton-Noah Johnson 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Vaugndez Baynes-Eli Cochrum (J) d. Carson Chandler-Ben Siegel 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.