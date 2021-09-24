Jeffersonville’s No. 2 doubles team of Vaugndez Baynes and Eli Cochrum talk during a break in the action of their match against New Albany’s Carson Chandler and Ben Siegel in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal on Friday evening. Baynes and Cochrum won the match 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-2 and the Red Devils beat the Bulldogs 4-1. Jeffersonville will play at five-time defending champion Floyd Central at 10 a.m. this morning in the HHC final.