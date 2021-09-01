BOYS' TENNIS: Red Devils down Dragons

JEFFERSONVILLE — In a potential preview of a regional matchup, Silver Creek and Jeffersonville faced off Wednesday afternoon.
The host Red Devils downed the Dragons 4-1 at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center.
“Honestly it’s really good that we came out here and beat them. It was a really tough team,” said Jeffersonville junior Jaden Wells, who was victorious at No. 1 doubles with his twin brother, Jordan. “I thought we came out here, played like a team and finally got it finished.”
It may not be the last time the two teams face off this season. There’s a very good possibility that the Devils and Dragons could meet in the regional considering Jeff should be favored to win its 15th consecutive sectional title while Silver Creek, which won 29 straight sectional championships from 1990 to 2018, appears primed to recapture that trophy after a couple of down years.
“They’ve improved a lot after losing sectionals the last two years,” Jordan Wells said of Silver Creek. “For us to come out and still beat’em 4-1, that’s good because we might end up playing them in regionals and we can beat’em by the same score and move onto the championship.”
Jeff and Silver Creek entered this week ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in District 8 in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s ratings behind No. 3 Seymour, No. 2 Floyd Central and No. 1 Columbus North. The Red Devils, however, won 4-1 at Seymour on Tuesday.
“We started slow, coming in last in three tournaments, but coming out and beating Seymour yesterday and then Silver Creek today, hopefully we can keep going and get more wins,” Jordan Wells said.
Wednesday, Jeff didn’t drop a set in three of its four match victories. At No. 2 singles, senior Max Fisher topped freshman Samuel Harris 6-3, 6-3 while junior JJ Boyles beat frosh Camden Smith 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3. Meanwhile, Vaugndez Baynes and Eli Cochrum defeated Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
The most hotly-contested match of the day was at No. 1 doubles, where the Wells brothers defeated Lucas Densford and Carter Smith 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
“We won the first set, then we got destroyed in the second set and then we brought it back after being down 3-0 in the third set and just pulled it through,” Jordan Wells said.
“It was really close,” Jaden Wells added. “We persevered through the first set really quickly. Then they started doing better and found their groove throughout the second set. Then we just came back in the third and found our way back. ... A lot of it was our team being there for us and cheering. We brought our energy up and changed our gameplan a little bit.”
The Dragons’ lone point came at No. 1 singles, where senior Grant Miller clipped Jeff senior Alex Kelley 7-5, 6-0.
“There’s still a lot of improvement to go, but we’re hoping that we can persevere and make it to State,” Jaden Wells said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Alex Kelley 7-5, 6-0; Max Fisher (J) d. Samuel Harris 6-3, 6-3; JJ Boyles (J) d. Camden Smith 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Jordan Wells-Jaden Wells (J) d. Lucas Densford-Carter Smith 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Vaugndez Baynes-Eli Cochrum (J) d. Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson 6-4, 7-5.