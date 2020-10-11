COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville's season came to an end Saturday morning.
Thirteenth-ranked Columbus North blanked the Red Devils 5-0 in the Jasper Semistate to earn its third straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
At No. 1 singles, Nathan Lin defeated Grant Paradowski 6-1, 6-2 while Matthew Liu topped Max Fisher 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Joseph Kloepfer outlasted Jaden Wells 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.
In doubles, Anvay Atram and Amrit Kar downed Charley Williams and Alex Kelley 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Luke Enneking and Eric Stavnheim clipped J.J. Boyles and Jordan Wells 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at No. 2.
"It’s always tough seeing the season come to a close. My seniors (Paradowski, Williams, Paul Asplund and Bryce Vernon) had phenomenal careers with four sectional titles, two regional titles and a semistate title," Jeff coach Curt Roehm said. "We ran up against an extremely tough Columbus North team today. We played them earlier in the season and competed in several spots, so we felt confident in our chances today. But, they came out and played great tennis today. My kids played tough-nosed tennis, but Columbus North flat out beat us. They are a great team.
"While our season ended three matches before we wanted it to end, we had a successful season. The fact that we made the whole season without COVID issues is a miracle. The kids were really good at masking up and steering clear of get-togethers where social distancing wasn’t possible. I’m grateful for their willingness to look out for each other’s safety. While the season was abnormal with the lack of team-bonding activities and overnight trips canceled, we made the best of it. The kids adapted and made it an unforgettable season. For instance, that regional final No. 1 singles match (when Paradowski outlasted Floyd Central's Gabe Cora) really showed what high school sports is about. Kids doing anything and everything in their power to win a match.
"We played 13 players in varsity positions this year due to various injuries. While injuries are never fun, it helped our underclassmen get some experience for next season. Now, as our seniors depart, it is up to this new crew to build upon this semistate run and continue to craft their game so we can continue to reach the goals we set for our program each year."
