BOYS' TENNIS: Red Devils win 14th sectional title in a row

Jeffersonville rolled to its 14th consecutive sectional title Thursday night.
The Red Devils steamrolled Clarksville 5-0 in the Jeffersonville Sectional final.
Jeff advances to Tuesday's Silver Creek Regional, where it will face the winner of the Silver Creek Sectional in the semifinals. The winners at New Albany and Floyd Central will face off in the other semi. Those three remaining sectionals will be decided today.
Thursday, the host Red Devils dropped only one game en route to the title.
Grant Paradowski and Jaden Wells won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 3 singles while JJ Boyles topped Terry Morgan 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
At No. 1 doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley won 6-0, 6-0 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells were victorious by default at No. 2.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Jeffersonville 4, Providence 1, Wednesday
Match 2: Clarksville 4, New Washington 0, Wednesday
Final: Jeffersonville 5, Clarksville 0, Thursday
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-0; JJ Boyles d. Terry Morgan 6-0, 6-1; Jaden Wells d. Aidan Craig 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Saul Tatum-Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-0; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells won by default.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
The winner of the Silver Creek Sectional was supposed to be crowned Thursday, but the final between the Dragons and Charlestown was suspended by rain with the host team leading 2-1. Play will resume at 4 p.m. today.
In the matches that have already been decided, Creek’s Grant Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles over Michael Gillooly while the Dragons’ No. 1 doubles duo of Lucas Densford and Colton Young downed Jackson Snelling and Brandon Broady 6-0, 6-2.
The Pirates, meanwhile, picked up a win at No. 3 singles, where Dawson Boyd downed Josiah French 6-3, 6-4.
In the matches still underway, Charlestown’s Alex Wright leads Zach Milton 6-2, 5-5 at No. 2 singles. Then, the No. 2 doubles match is deadlocked at 2-all in the third set.
Creek is seeking its 36th sectional title, while the Pirates are trying for their second. Charlestown’s first — and only — championship came in 1969.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Henryville 1, Wednesday
Match 2: Silver Creek 3, Borden 2, Wednesday
Final: Silver Creek leads Charlestown 2-1, suspended, will resume at 4 p.m. today
SILVER CREEK 2, CHARLESTOWN 1 (MATCH SUSPENDED)
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Michael Gillooly 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wright (C) leads Zach Milton 6-2, 5-5 (susp.); Dawson Boyd (C) d. Josiah French 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Lucas Densford-Colton Young d. Jackson Snelling-Brandon Broady 6-0, 6-2; Jarrett Garr-Jon Hurley vs. Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer 4-6, 6-1, 2-2 (susp.)
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
The host Highlanders moved one step closer to their 34th straight sectional title with a 5-0 sweep of Salem on Thursday afternoon in the Floyd Central Sectional semifinals.
Floyd will face Eastern, which outlasted Crawford County 3-2 in the other semi, at 4:30 p.m. today in the sectional final.
Thursday, the Highlanders dropped only three games in singles. Gabe Cora and Isaac Anderton both won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 while Benjamin Lammert triumphed 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 while Cole Anderton and Braden Poe rolled 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 5, North Harrison 0, Wednesday
Match 2: Eastern 3, Crawford County 2, Thursday
Match 3: Floyd Central 5, Salem 0, Thursday
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SALEM 0
Singles: Gabriel Cora d. Mason Dillon 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Anderton d. Joshua Burton 6-0, 6-0; Benjamin Lammert d. Paul Davis 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi d. Cameron Albertson-Jacob Rose 6-2, 7-5; Cole Anderton-Braden Poe d. Holden Collins-Shawn Hubbard 6-2, 6-0.
Final: Eastern vs. Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. today
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
The host Bulldogs moved one step closer to their 17th title with their 4-1 win over Christian Academy in Thursday’s New Albany Sectional semifinals.
New Albany will face Lanesville at 4:15 p.m. today in the final.
Thursday, the Bulldogs dropped just two games in singles. Mitchell Meyer downed Caleb Doss 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while John Fulmer beat Nathan Whitten 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Noah Johnson rolled 6-0, 6-0 over Aaron Muniz.
In doubles, Isaac Saegesser and JT Zimmerman blanked Brady Dunn and Sam Wright 6-0. 6-0 at No. 2.
The Warriors’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Myles Morgan and Ethan Sanders topped Lucas Knoy and Gavin Hamilton 6-2, 6-3.
.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Match 1: CAI 4, Corydon Central 1, Wednesday
Match 2: Lanesville 5, South Central 0, Thursday
LANESVILLE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Ethan Schickle d. Frank Goodman 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Jonas Powers d. Ty Jones 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ethan Patterson d. Craig Simpson 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Ben Purdy-Ty Tidstrom d. Evan Schoen-Dawson O’Conner 6-3, 6-4; Carter Smith-Johnathan Albers d. Ethan Hedden-Collin Cunningham 6-4, 6-1.
Match 3: New Albany 4, CAI 1, Thursday
NEW ALBANY 4, CAI 1
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (NA) d. Caleb Doss 6-1, 6-0; John Fulmer (NA) d. Nathan Whitten 6-1, 6-0; Noah Johnson (NA) d. Aaron Muniz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Myles Morgan-Ethan Sanders (CAI) d. Lucas Knoy-Gavin Hamilton 6-2, 6-3; Isaac Saegesser-JT Zimmerman (NA) d. Brady Dunn-Sam Wright 6-0, 6-0.
Final: Lanesville vs. New Albany, 4:30 p.m. Friday