SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central will try for its third consecutive regional title this week, while Charlestown, Jeffersonville and New Albany will attempt to play spoiler.
All four teams will compete in the Silver Creek Regional, which begins Tuesday. The Highlanders will face the Bulldogs in one semifinal, while the Red Devils will take on the Pirates in the other semi. Both matches are slated to start at 4:30 p.m.
The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to Saturday’s Jasper Semistate.
Floyd swept all three of its matches 5-0 en route to its 34th consecutive sectional title last week. The Highlanders will try for their 26th regional championship this week.
Jeff is coming off its 14th straight sectional title and will vie for its 11th regional championship (the Devils won five consecutive trophies from 2013-17).
New Albany, which is coming off its 17th consecutive sectional title, will try for its first-ever regional crown.
Underdog Charlestown is coming off its second sectional title — its first in 51 years. The Pirates will also attempt to claim their first regional championship.
SILVER CREEK REGIONAL
Tuesday
Semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Charlestown & Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Final — 4:30 p.m.
