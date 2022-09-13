BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Borden downed Brownstown Central 5-0 Monday to remain unbeaten.
AJ Agnew led the way for the victorious Braves (12-0) with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi followed suit with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 while Kylan Nash was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Smith Hackman 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Judd Missi d. Lane Steward 6-1, 6-2; Kylan Nash d. Elix Preston 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Conner Gwin-Bryce Reaser 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Zander Keith-Will Banet d. Caysen Robertson-Jace Reaser 6-1, 6-0.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Providence rolled to a 4-1 victory at South Central on Monday afternoon.
Alex Kemp paced the Pioneers with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Jacob Kaiser followed suit with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 while Luke Banet was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Foster Nash and Harrison Folz triumphed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
The Rebels picked up their lone point at No. 1 doubles, where Ethan Hedden and Peyton Tyree outlasted Nathan Huynh and Tyler Barnett 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
PROVIDENCE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. Ty Jones 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Craig Simpson 6-2, 6-0; Luke Banet (P) d. Carson Ridge 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Ethan Hedden-Peyton Tyree (SC) d. Nathan Huynh-Tyler Barnett 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Foster Nash-Harrison Folz (P) d. Thayne McCrary-Hayden Thommason 6-3, 6-2.
PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Clarksville 4-1 Monday afternoon.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles while Nick Broady outlasted Jalen Reyer 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 3.
In doubles, Parker Odle and Trevor Rothbauer defeated Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. Charlestown also won No. 2 by forfeit.
The Generals picked up their lone point at No. 2 singles, where Saul Tatum defeated Ryan Sipes 6-3, 6-1.
"I thought we lost a tough one that we had our chances in, but came up short," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Saul Tatum played a well-focused, and dominant match, winning in straight sets. I felt all the singles players played fairly well, but just came up short. We will be focusing on cutting down on unforced errors."
CHARLESTOWN 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Jackson Snelling (CH) d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-2; Saul Tatum (CL) d. Ryan Sipes 6-3, 6-1; Nick Broady (CH) d. Jalen Reyer 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Parker Odle-Trevor Rothbauer (CH) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-3; Josiah Richardson-Cash Burke (CH) won by forfeit.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek cruised to a 4-1 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons with a 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-2 win over Brendan Hanner at No. 1 singles. Also for Creek, Alex Smith triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Riley Clift was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson won 7-5, 7-6 (7-0) at No. 1.
SILVER CREEK 4, AUSTIN 1
Singles: Camden Smith (SC) d. Brendan Hanner 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-2; Alex Smith (SC) d. Javen Smith 6-1, 6-0; Riley Clift (SC) d. Brayden Furnish 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson (SC) d. Cameron Richie-Parker Bruce 7-5, 7-6 (7-0); Brooks Swank-Grayson Squires (A) d. Sam McAfee-Brennan Cooper 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4.
