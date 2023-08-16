BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Borden beats North Harrison in season-opener

BORDEN — Borden opened its season with a 5-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Tuesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Kasym Nash triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Brady Peine won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keither triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and John Hutt won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Jakob Hoyer (NH) 6-2, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Zach Miller (NH) 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) d. Mason Swarens (NH) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Jace Martin and Blake Kellems (NH) 6-3, 6-1; Kylan Nash and John Hutt (B) d. Colton Smith and Caden Hoehn (NH) 6-2, 6-1.
.
'DOGS DOWN FLOYD
NEW ALBANY -- New Albany opened its season with a 3-2 triumph over Floyd Central's junior varsity Tuesday afternoon.
Sam Seigel led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles. Cooper Anderson triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 while Asher Chaudhary was victorious 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Sam Seigel (NA) d. Ryan Miller 6-0, 7-5; Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Grady Field 6-2, 6-1; Asher Chaudhary (NA) d. Elliot Nannen 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Michael Fogle-Andy Frazier (FC) d. Blaine Hamilton-Ben Seigel 7-6, 6-3; Conner Himmel-Gavin Hudson (FC) d. Caleb Bradshaw-Sarosh Chaudhary 7-6, 6-3.
.
REBELS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Southwestern downed Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals' closest loss came at No. 2 doubles where Jeremiah Loos and Max Joseph defeated Peyton Wacker and Brody Hagan 6-4, 6-1.
"It was a good learning experience for this young team's first match," said Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher, whose team includes six freshmen and two sophomores. "I liked how my No. 2 doubles team battled and wouldn't quit. Otherwise the guys played scared. But they are a motivated group, we will build and learn from this match."
.
SOUTHWESTERN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Helton Braden d. Jaxon Brooks 6-0, 6-0; Brady Cook d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-0; Talon Wynn d. Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jamison Lewis-Braxton Lewis d. Jeremiah Freeman-Tavian Utera 6-0, 6-1; Jeremiah Loos-Max Joseph d. Peyton Wacker-Brody Hagan 6-4, 6-1.
.
PIONEERS EDGE EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Providence started its season with a 3-2 win at Lanesville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Harrison Folz won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 while Hunter Acra triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, brothers Foster Nash and Cooper Nash won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1.
"Good start," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "We got wins from two first-time varsity players in Cooper Nash and Hunter Acra. Harry found a weakness in his opponent's game and took advantage late in the first set and maintained that strategy in the second set."
.
PROVIDENCE 3, LANESVILLE 2
Singles: Ben Austin (L) d. Luke Banet 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Harrison Folz (P) d. Aiden Herley 6-3, 6-3; Hunter Acra (P) d. Nate Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Foster Nash-Cooper Nash (P) d. Landon Campbell-Dayton Campbell 6-3, 6-4; Austin Graves-Ian Crawford (L) d. Nolan Huynh-Gage Christmas 6-0, 6-3.
.
PIRATES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Charlestown downed Christian Academy 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates with a win at No. 1 singles while freshman Maddox Warren and Leston Guernsey followed suit at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively.
DRAGONS BLANK EASTERN
EASTERN — Silver Creek opened its season with a 5-0 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
.
MONDAY
PANTHERS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Corydon Central defeated Christian Academy 4-1 in the Warriors' season-opener Monday.